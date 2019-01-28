Barcelona leading the chase for Man Utd stalwart

LaLiga giants Barcelona are leading the chase to bring Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata back to Spain.

The 30-year-old is keen on securing a league title before he finishes his career, as he decides whether or not to quit United.

Mata has won everything in the game from the World Cup to Champions League, apart from a league title – something that has evaded him thus far.

His current deal expires in the summer and he is open to agreeing an extension at United – but a move back to Spain is on the cards.

His former club Valencia would love to take him, but it is Barcelona who are leading the chase and they see Mata being able to fill an Anders Iniesta/Xavi type role over the remaining years of his career.

United, meanwhile, could allow captain Antonio Valencia to leave Old Trafford this week amid interest from Fulham and Newcastle United, according to reports. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!