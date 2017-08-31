Barcelona shocked as Liverpool get ready to accept Coutinho offer

Barcelona are confident of securing a club-record £138million deal for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, according to the latest reports in Spain.

The La Liga giants have been chasing the mercurial Brazilian all summer, but it seemed a deal was destined for failure with Liverpool resisting all their offers.

But Barca kept pushing and a deal now appears to have been struck.

Media outlet Don Balon say Coutinho has agreed terms with the Catalans and have suggested the £138million deal will be finalised before the Spanish transfer window shuts at midnight on September 1.

It’s also claimed that Barcelona are shocked Liverpool haven’t pushed them harder over the fee, especially given the hard bargain Borussia Dortmund drove them for Ousmane Dembele, who eventually cost £135.5m.

Furthermore, the outlet claims all that is left to negotiate is how Barcelona pay the fee, with the two clubs negotiating on related bonus clauses attached to the deal.

Liverpool had looked to sign Thomas Lemar as a potential replacement for Coutinho, but that deal never got off the ground with the Reds instead spending £35million to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal.