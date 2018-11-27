Barcelona legend warns Man Utd over toxic Mourinho antics

Former Barcelona midfielder Andreas Iniesta has claimed Jose Mourinho created an unbearable atmosphere between Barca and Real Madrid players.

Iniesta ended his trophy-laden spell at the Nou Camp at the end of last season and now plays for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Mourinho, now in charge at Manchester United, developed a fierce rivalry with then Barca boss Pep Guardiola while he was in charge at the Bernabeu between 2010-13, and Iniesta felt that the atmosphere between the two teams became toxic.

Speaking about the animosity, which also spilled over into the Spain national team, he told La Sexta: “You don’t have to be for Barcelona or Real Madrid to know that the situation was unpleasant.

“And the key component in that story was Mourinho. Whoever doesn’t want to see that, is radical.

“You didn’t see the rivalry that always existed before, it went beyond that, you saw hate. That atmosphere developed and it was unbearable.

“The Barca-Madrid tension caused by Mourinho did much damage to the national team [Spain] and the teammates.”

Mourinho has since reignited his rivalry with Guardiola in the Premier League and the Portuguese tactician has often taken a dig at rivals Manchester City over their spending power, claiming back in August that “you cannot buy class.”

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan chief has also been criticised for creating a negative mentality among his own players, having recently stated that Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard all lack maturity.

Mourinho has also had run-ins with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial this season and remains under pressure following the weekend’s goalless draw with Palace, a game which saw the United team once again booed off at Old Trafford.