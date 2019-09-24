Former Barcelona strikers Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldo both feel a trio of Liverpool stars were more worthy winners of the FIFA Best player award handed to Lionel Messi on Monday night.

Messi, in beating fellow contenders Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to the gong, scored 54 goals in 58 games – a strike every 86 minutes – as he helped guide his side to the LaLiga title and a spot in the Champions League semi-finals, while also playing a key part in Barca’s run to the Copa del Rey final.

However, prior to the awarding of the honour to the Argentinian superstar, Eto’o was asked for his pick between Messi, Ronaldo and Van Dijk and instead claimed it was two Liverpool frontmen who deserved the honour.

“The best one for me is Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane,” the former Chelsea, Barcelona and Inter Milan striker said. “But they’re not here,” he added before walking away from the interview.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo – a star for Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in his prime, thought Van Dijk deserved the award.

“Maybe Van Dijk,” he said when asked to choose a winner. “He’s an incredible player and he did so well last year so I think he deserves it.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, however, was named Coach of the Year and the German admitted to being “proud and happy” after making an importance announcement in accepting his award.

