Barcelona line up £134m Spurs star as Coutinho alternative

Barcelona will reportedly make the signing of Dele Alli their focus – should they fail to persuade Liverpool to cash in on Philippe Coutinho in January.

The La Liga giants are reportedly preparing another attempt to persuade the Reds to sell their star turn when the transfer window opens, after seeing three bids rejected over the summer.

Liverpool, however, have already warned Barcelona once again that Coutinho has never, and won’t at any time in the near future, been for sale in an effort to prevent fresh overtures.

And according to Sport, Alli is being monitored by Barca’s coaching staff, who believe he would slot into the team. The paper claims Barcelona are preparing to match any offer they make for Coutinho, for Alli – meaning a bid of £134m could be coming Tottenham’s way come January.

Tottenham have previously responded to talk that Alli could head abroad by telling both Barcelona and Real Madrid that the England midfielder, 21, is not for sale – even for £150million.

But the midfielder is currently only on £50,000 a week at Spurs – and even though reports at the weekend suggested he was in talks to increase his package to £80,000 a week – those earnings would be dwarfed if he moved to Spain.

The Daily Telegraph claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy remains confident Alli will sign, despite the player recently having ditched his long-term representative Rob Segal.

However, with Alli currently being sought by some of the world’s biggest agents, with the ‘promise’ of a move to some of the world’s biggest clubs on offer, Tottenham could yet have a fight to keep one of their star assets over the long term, and especially if Barcelona come forward with a concrete proposal.