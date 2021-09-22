An untouchable Liverpool figure is the ‘dream’ choice of Barcelona president Joan Laporta, with a report claiming he has ‘earned the right to leave’.

Barcelona continue to struggle financially despite significantly cutting their enormous wage bill over the summer. The exits of several major stars including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann has already taken its toll on their results.

Barcelona currently sit eighth in La Liga and were thumped 3-0 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.

As such, pressure is beginning to mount on under-fire boss, Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman’s relationship with Laporta appears strained.

Koeman recently said Laporta “says too much” and refused to answer questions after delivering a defiant pre-prepared statement about the club’s peril on Wednesday.

His position at the managerial helm appears on shaky ground, and per Sport Witness, Barcelona would love nothing more than to bring Jurgen Klopp on board to remedy their woes. What’s more, a curious plan has been detailed that would see Barcelona lure the charismatic German.

Citing Spanish outlet El Nacional, it’s stated Barcelona are aware appointing an experienced manager to replace Koeman this season is ‘impossible’. As such, they could install a temporary figure with strong connections to the club before targeting Klopp next summer.

Klopp is described as Laporta’s ‘favourite’ option and a ‘dream’ appointment. In further praise, Laporta reportedly views him as the ‘best coach to create a winning project’. Liverpool fans can certainly attest to that.

However, what Reds fans won’t like to read is where the article claims Klopp has ‘earned the right to leave’ Liverpool.

Additionally, it’s curiously stated he would ‘not mind’ leaving Anfield. That’s despite previously going on record to say he will see out his contract running to 2024.

Even more bizarrely, El Nacional declare Liverpool would not stand in Klopp’s way owing to their ‘good relationship’.

Luring Klopp would reportedly set Barcelona back €36m. The website states: ‘Although at first there was talk of an annual salary of €8m net, Klopp would be willing to lower the salary to €6m. Which in a 3-year contract would turn the operation into about €36m gross.’

Klopp is revered at Liverpool and the club have recently overseen new deals for several of his key signings.

It would be borderline unthinkable to see Klopp walk away given the Reds’ current status, his insistence he will see out his contract, and Barcelona’s perilous predicament.

Ancelotti moves to dampen Liverpool transfer links

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists he completely understands the frustrations of Marco Asensio amid claims Liverpool are ready to step up their chase for the winger.

Asensio has been limited to four substitute appearances so far this season, totalling 68 minutes. And the winger has made clear his frustration at a lack of game-time under Ancelotti.

Indeed, Asensio was recently linked with a January move to Liverpool. Now, as per Fijaches, the Reds are ready to up their stakes to prise the 25-year-old away from the Bernabeu amid suggestions he wants a fresh start.

But in quotes picked up by Marca, Ancelotti is keen to stress to Asensio that his chance will soon come. And the Real boss insists he completely understands the winger’s frustrations. “Everyone knows what I think of him, putting together a line-up is complicated,” Ancelotti said.

“It may be that he’s unhappy, that’s normal. It would be abnormal for a player who doesn’t play to be happy. If Asensio, Isco, [Luka] Jovic aren’t happy, that’s fine. They don’t have to be. He trains well, and I like that

“If everyone is plugged in they’ll have minutes. Isco and Jovic changed the dynamic of the team when they came on.”

