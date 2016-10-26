Barcelona linked with surprise move for Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson is a surprise name on a list of right-backs linked with a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Barcelona are eager to sign cover at full-back, with Aleix Vidal expected to leave the Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, England international Johnson is one contender, alongside Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Darijo Srna, Juventus’ Stephan Lichtsteiner and Manchester City’s Pablo Zabaleta are also understood to be being considered by the Spanish giants.

But it is the name of Johnson, who joined Stoke on a free transfer in 2015 after leaving Liverpool, which stands out the most.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and would be allowed to speak to Barcelona in January.