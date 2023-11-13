Barcelona willing to listen to offers for £55m star with Chelsea and Newcastle keeping tabs

Barcelona are said to be considering the future of Raphinha as the Brazil international has struggled to nail down a consistent starting spot of late.

Xavi’s side currently sit third in La Liga and plenty of their young upcoming stars have took centre stage of late. Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is enjoying a breakthrough season and he has been handed plenty of first-team opportunities.

As a result of injuries and Yamal breaking through, Raphinha hasn’t been able to hold down a consistent starting spot on the right wing for Barcelona.

The Brazil international has only started in three league matches this season and he has played a total of 276 minutes in La Liga.

Barcelona signed Raphinha from Leeds United in 2022 in a deal worth up to £55m. He enjoyed a successful debut season at the club as he played a key role in their title-winning campaign.

However, as he has recently lost his starting spot under Xavi, Barcelona could be forced to consider some offers for the Brazilian star in the near future.

According to Sport, Barcelona will ‘evaluate offers’ for Raphinha next summer if he is unable to regain his starting spot on the right wing under Xavi.

Plenty of clubs from around Europe will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the situation as Raphinha certainly won’t be short of offers if he does decide to move on.

Premier League duo are interested

According to the same report, both Chelsea and Newcastle are interested in the Brazilian star. Chelsea have previously tried to sign Raphinha, but they were ultimately unsuccessful in their pursuit.

However, they could be handed a second opportunity to sign him if he doesn’t manage to make an impact for Barcelona in the second half of the season.

Raphinha was linked with a Premier League return in the summer, amid worries about Barcelona’s financial situation. However, Xavi was quick to dismiss the rumours at the time.

“Raphinha is not on the market,” Xavi told reporters in the summer. “He’s staying at Barcelona and will help us a lot. He’s a crucial player for me and a really important player. He makes the difference.”

The Spanish boss clearly sees the value in the 26-year-old, but Barcelona might be tempted to sell him if he isn’t able to restore his starting spot.

Arsenal have also held a long-standing interest in the Barcelona man as reports from the summer claimed the Gunners were still sniffing around.

There’s plenty of football to be played between now and the end of the season, but the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle and Arsenal will no doubt be keeping tabs on the winger’s situation.

