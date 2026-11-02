Barcelona leapfrog Liverpool in race for world-class centre-back as Hansi Flick meeting requested

Barcelona remain firmly in the race for Alessandro Bastoni, with TEAMtalk understanding that Inter Milan have identified a Leeds United star as a potential replacement for their star defender.

The 27-year-old Italian international is widely considered to be one of the best centre-backs in Europe, and is one of Inter’s most vital players, having joined the Nerazzurri from Atalanta back in 2017.

Bastoni has often been linked with the world’s biggest clubs, and we have consistently reported that he is regarded as a top target for Barcelona. They were keen on a deal over the summer, but Inter’s £70million price tag put him out of reach.

The Catalans are not alone, with TEAMtalk revealing in September that Chelsea and Liverpool are also huge admirers of the defender.

As per a report by Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Barcelona are in ongoing ‘discussions’ with Bastoni’s representatives, and he is still considered a ‘dream’ target.

He noted that over the summer, Barcelona reached an agreement in principle with Bastoni, on a contract running until 2031. The player was ready to join, but Inter Milan refused to let him go.

Now, Bastoni is ‘not ruling out’ a move to Barcelona, but he is keen to speak to Hansi Flick personally about his plans for him. But the major obstacle for Barcelona is still Bastoni’s price tag.

READ NEXT – Barcelona contact agent of Tottenham’s best player as sensational 2027 move ignites – report

Inter Milan could replace Bastoni with Leeds star

The report adds that Inter are demanding at least €70million (£59m / $79m) to even consider selling Bastoni in January, who is under contract until 2028.

That hasn’t ‘dampened’ Barcelona’s interest, but it is logical to assume that the club would need to make some big sales before being able to afford that.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update last week that they are keen to complete the sale of Ronald Araujo to Liverpool early, with the right-back currently on loan at Anfield.

Liverpool would request a reduction on their initial €55million (£46m / $62m) option-to-buy clause to complete the signing in January, but they are happy with the defender’s performances so far.

Interestingly, we can confirm that Inter are already looking at potential Bastoni successors, so they are preparing for a potential exit.

We revealed in an exclusive update yesterday (October 1) that Leeds United star Tarik Muharemovic is one option they are considering.

The Italian champions pushed hard to sign the 23-year-old during the summer and had even agreed personal terms with the Bosnia international, only for their move to collapse over negotiations with Sassuolo.

That allowed Leeds to swoop and secure Muharemovic in a €40million (£34m, $45m) deal, and impressive form at Elland Road has only reinforced why Inter were so keen to take him to Serie A.

READ MORE – Liverpool ‘going all out’ to sign ‘perfect’ Barcelona star after learning modest price