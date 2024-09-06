Barcelona look to reduce former £147m Serie A attacker’s price by sacrificing 117-game forward

Barcelona are reportedly looking to get a reduced price for Rafael Leao, who previously had a £147.5million release clause, by allowing Ferran Torres to leave in the deal.

Barca have largely struggled to finance big deals in the past couple of years. Last season, of the four permanent additions, only Vitor Roque had any significant money spent on him.

The forward has since been loaned out, and Barca’s eagerness to get him out of the club so soon suggests they feel the outlay was a mistake, in a time where they can only spend big money every so often.

This summer, the Spanish giants splashed around £46million on Dani Olmo. But Barca’s financial issues meant he could only be registered when another player was injured.

As such, if they want to make signings of any genuine expense, they will have to get players off the books first.

There are links with a number of big players, and the latest is regarding AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

Last season, he was directly involved in 29 goals in all competitions, and has a goal and an assist from three games this term.

A player of his quality will cost a decent sum, and Barca have a smart way of looking to reduce those terms.

Barca willing to sacrifice Torres for Leao

Leao had a release clause of £147.5million recently, but that was only in place for a short period during the summer, so sides will now have to negotiate with Milan, and it could be tough for a low fee to be agreed upon, with the precedent set by that clause.

According to Calciomercato, some Barcelona players could be exchanged for Leao.

Winger Torres has been mentioned as a potential makeweight. He has scored one goal and assisted another within the first four games of this season, but Barca may feel Leao is a better option for them.

Torres cost approximately £55million in January 2022, so there is likely some way between his valuation and what Milan would accept for Leao.

As such, more players would have to be lumped into the deal for him to be allowed to leave.

In any case, it seems Barca might have moved on from Nico Williams, who they wanted in the summer, while the Spaniard wanted to stay with Athletic Bilbao.

Whether or not that will allow another interested side to get him remains to be seen.

There will surely be multiple given recent links to Premier League sides, particularly Arsenal, after the forward helped Spain to the Euro 2024 title, with two goals and an assist, including the opening goal in final triumph.

