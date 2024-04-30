Lionel Messi will not get the chance to link up with another former Barcelona teammate at Inter Miami yet

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offer Brighton loanee Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet, currently of Aston Villa, to Saudi Pro League sides as they seek to raise vital funds – but a much-loved star now looks set to complete a remarkable U-turn.

Fati was hailed as the next big thing for Barcelona in 2019 after coming through the club’s academy, with his first professional goal at the age of 16 years and 304 days making him their youngest-ever goalscorer and the third youngest in La Liga history.

Fast forward to the present, where injuries and a drop in form have curtailed his progress, and the Spain international is currently on loan at Premier League side Brighton – but has scored just four goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

What seemed like a marquee recruit for the Seagulls has proven to be something of a dud and with that, it suggests the 21-year-old’s time with the Blaugrana could be drawing to a close.

With defender Lenglet, the 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Tottenham and Aston Villa respectively. In both stints, he has, arguably, flattered to deceive and both he and Fati seemingly face an uncertain future.

DON’T MISS: Robert Lewandowski Barcelona future revealed amid MLS, Saudi links

Lenglet is out of contract at the Spanish giants in 2026 whereas Fati’s deal runs until the summer of 2027. Therefore, Barca may be able to get a decent fee for the pair, with the Catalan outfit looking to ease their much-publicised financial issues.

Saudi exits mooted for Barcelona duo

Previously, reports suggested Fati could be made available for just over £50m, whereas Lenglet would set a potential suitor back up to £8.5m.

Whether they are still valued at those amounts remain to be seen but Football Espana states Barca will look for an exit for Fati again at the end of this season, and the same is the case for Lenglet.

Moreover, Sport claims the Spanish side are working on moving them to a Saudi team, who seemingly have unlimited finances.

READ MORE: Man City stunned as Barcelona line up eye-catching swap deal for sublime midfielder Guardiola loves

However, the report states both were not interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League last summer, so pushing them in that direction may be a hard sell; plus, Fati has also been linked with a transfer to Sevilla.

New contract in the pipeline

One man who is very much in manager Xavi’s plans, according to Sport journalist Jordi Gil, is Barca captain Sergi Roberto. He claims the 32-year-old – who has made 369 appearances for his boyhood club – will sign sign a new one-year deal with the Blaugrana before the end of the season.

Although the midfielder, who can also play as a winger or as a full-back, has stated a desire to play in the MLS one day, he is very much happy at Barca for the time being.

He told Sport this month: “We are all with him [Xavi] to the death and with the staff. There is a very good atmosphere in the dressing room, we are working well and it was the best option.

“Unfortunately, this year we have not won any titles, but I think that with the continuity of Xavi and the team we have, next season we will be able to compete for all the titles.”

Indeed, Roberto has been strongly linked with a move to Inter Miami this summer, where his former teammate Lionel Messi is, of course, the star attraction.

Messi has been busy helping the MLS outfit attract a host of his former teammates, with Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez also now in situ at the Chase Stadium.

Per widespread accounts, Roberto was poised to follow suit after holding talks with Messi over a potential switch.

However, the change in stance now means the 32-year-old will now stay where he is and get the chance to build on his 369 appearances for the LaLiga giants, having first debuted way back in the 2010/11 season.