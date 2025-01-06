Barcelona looking to steal Tottenham talisman despite Postecoglou plan already being in place

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly pursuing a free transfer move for Tottenham captain Son Heung-min this summer, despite suggestions the South Korean will remain in north London for one more season.

Son‘s future at Spurs remains uncertain with his existing deal set to expire in May, despite talks having taken place between the player and club.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Tottenham‘s one-year extension option for the 32-year-old remains at their discretion but that they plan to trigger it.

Despite that, Spanish outlet El Nacional reports that Barcelona are looking at free-agent signings this summer due to their ongoing financial situation and that Son is amongst a shortlist of potential recruits.

With that one-year option not being taken up as yet, Son can sign a pre-contract deal with clubs outside of England and it appears that Barca are monitoring his current situation.

Indeed, the report adds that the South Korean could be tempted by a move to the Camp Nou, given that Barcelona still boast a reputation as one of the world’s biggest clubs and can also offer regular minutes in the Champions League – something Spurs currently can’t and are unlikely to do next season, unless they win the Europa League.

Son joined Tottenham as a relatively unknown figure from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and has since gone on to become a club legend with 169 goals and 90 assists in 431 appearances.

However, despite being made captain by Ange Postecoglou, he has not always been a regular starter for the Australian, who likes to rotate his forward options. There is also the feeling that he is not quite the force he once was, with his dynamic attacking presence not producing the same results they once did.

Barcelona also eyeing Bayern Munich duo

Should Son actually end up in Catalonia, he could end up finding himself arriving alongside a host of other free transfer recruits as Barcelona also consider approaches for two Bayern Munich stars.

Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane both find themselves in the same contract situation as Son and have been strongly linked with a switch to Barca in what would represent bargain deals.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah is also known to be a target for Hansi Flick, who previously managed Bayern Munich and guided the club to a treble in the past.

The 28-year-old will be another free agent in the summer, with Barcelona expected to tie up a pre-contract deal for him in January.

One player Barcelona are fighting to keep, however, is playmaker Dani Olmo, having only been able to register him for the first half of the season due to financial constraints.

That issue is currently ongoing with LaLiga as they look to re-register the Spain international.

