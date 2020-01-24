Barcelona are reportedly looking to steal a march on Inter Milan as they plot a late move for Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham playmaker is expected to leave north London before the transfer window shuts next week, rather than leave for nothing in the summer.

Inter have been in negotiations to sign the Denmark star for much of the window, as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his side as they take on Juventus for the Serie A title.

Eriksen met with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy to make it clear he wants a move to the San Siro, but Spurs and Inter have been haggling over a transfer fee, leaving Barcelona to enter the race according to Sky Italy.

The Spanish side have recently appointed Quique Setien as their new manager and will be looking to add to their squad after they lost attacker Luis Suarez to injury.

Eriksen has made a big impact playing a possession-based game throughout his career with Ajax and Tottenham, which would suggest he could fit into Barca’s system straight away.

Tottenham reportedly want £17m for the 27-year-old, who has scored just twice in 28 appearances this season, but so far Inter have only coughed up £11m, plus bonuses.

Personal terms between the player and the Serie A outfit are understood to have been agreed, with Inter’s chief-executive Giuseppe Marotta optimistic over the deal.

He said recently: “Eriksen is a fantastic player. We’re waiting and we’re still confident in this deal.”

However, it would appear that Barcelona are more than ready to step in if there are further delays to the deal going through.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are understood to be keen on signing Mariano Diaz to replace Willian Jose, who is heading to London for talks with Tottenham.

Marca say the LaLiga club are keen on 26-year-old Real Madrid forward Diaz with Jose believed to be keen on sealing a deal with Spurs.

AS reported on Wednesday night that Jose was heading for London for a medical with Tottenham, and although they may well have jumped the gun, Spurs are understood to be negotiating hard for the player.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy is apparently not keen to meet Jose’s €70m release clause and is hoping to negotiate a better deal for the former Real Madrid man. Read more…