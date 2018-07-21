Barcelona looking to make surprise swoop for Liverpool stopper

Barcelona are reportedly hoping to capitalise on Liverpool’s record signing of goalkeeper Alisson by landing back-up Anfield stopper Simon Mignolet.

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time, after he completed his £66.8million switch to Merseyside last week, and will become the club’s new number one ahead of Mignolet and Loris Karius.

Despite his costly errors in the Champions League final, Karius is still expected to be Alisson’s back-up, leaving Mignolet as Liverpool’s third choice after Danny Ward was sold to Leicester.

Mignolet, 30, now seems certain to look for a summer exit and is rumoured to be interesting Barca, as they look towards a future without Jasper Cillessen.

According to Marca, the list of keepers Barcelona hope could challenge Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s top spot at the Nou Camp also includes the likes of Wolfsburg star Koen Casteels and Yann Sommer of Borussia Monchengladbach.

Mignolet, who was in Belgium’s World Cup squad, is also on that list, according to Eurosport, and could join Ward in seeking a fresh challenge this summer.

