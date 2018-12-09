Barcelona man deals blow to Liverpool, Arsenal’s €100m winger hopes

Reported Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele is happy at Barcelona, according to one of his team-mates.

France attacker Dembele joined the Catalan giants 18 months ago, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club while fresh reports this week stated that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

It was also claimed that Barca could look to use the player as a makeweight in a possible deal to bring Neymar back to the club at the end of the season – and grant the former Rennes star a return to Ligue 1.

That comes amid ongoing reports that he could be targeted by both Arsenal and Liverpool in January, with a temporary move, leading to a permanent €100million summer switch.

However, following the words of his Barcelona team-mate Nelson Semedo, an exit in January does not seem like it will happen.

The report from the Sun has Semedo as saying: “He is totally committed to the team. Now he is more responsible and is showing it in the field.”