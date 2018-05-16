Barcelona, Man Utd frustrated as Griezmann future takes major twist

Antoine Griezmann is expected to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid that will end all talk he could be lured away by either Barcelona or Manchester United this summer.

The France forward was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, and while the move never materialised, his links to United have refused to go away.

Since then it is Barcelona who have emerged as the leading contender to sign the former Real Sociedad man and have been tipped to meet his €100million buy out.

But reports in Spain claim Atleti have convinced the player to abandon a move to the Nou Camp and not damage his legacy at the club, and it’s suggested a new deal – with his buy-out clause set to significantly climb – will soon be agreed.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Marseille, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has told fans that both Griezmann and Diego Simeone will both remain at the club this summer.

“Griezmann and Simeone are not going to leave,” Cerezo said after appearing on Onda Cero’s El Transistor programme.

And while Cerezo would not go into further details, reports in the Spanish press claim Griezmann will sign a new deal that will see his buyout clause raised from €100m to €180million.

Cerezo’s confident prediction on Griezmann also appears to have been backed up after the France star admitted he owes Simeone a huge debt.

Griezmann stressed the importance of the Argentine to Los Rojiblancos and likened him to former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

“What ‘Cholo’ is doing for this club is historic and he reminds me a bit of Ferguson and what he did at United,” declared Griezmann in an interview with UEFA’s website.

“I hope he has the same career because he deserves it and takes this team where he wants, at least among the top sides in the world.

“Simeone made me grow personally and professionally; I’m delighted with him and I owe him a lot, I know, so I’m very fond of him. I know he’ll always ask the best of me, the maximum, and I’ll always be there to help him and to win matches.

“You learn at lot with him. I think that at a tactical and defensive level he is the best in the world. You see it every year and it’s a joy to work with him because he looks for a person’s weaknesses, tries to improve them and make them a more complete player,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Atleti president Cerezo has also revealed he had received a phone call from Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez to wish him luck in the Europa League final.

“Florentino called to wish me good luck and said we’ll see each other in the UEFA Super Cup,” he revealed.