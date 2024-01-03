Barcelona man wants to sign ‘cyborg’ Man City star to replace teammate who ‘won’t last forever’

Barcelona youngster Pedri has stated he “would sign” Erling Haaland at the club, as he’s a “cyborg” and Robert Lewandowski “won’t last forever.”

Haaland was the best striker in world football last season. He smashed the Premier League goals record in a season with 36, while also notching 12 times in the Champions League.

Manchester City won both of those trophies, alongside the FA Cup; he bagged a hat-trick in the quarter-final in that tournament, too.

City are reaping the rewards of having the elite striker again this season.

Despite having missed the last four games through injury, he’s still the top scorer in the Premier League, now joint with Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool man finally caught up on 14 when he netted a brace against Newcastle.

With Haaland firing in the City side, it’s hard to see them not being one of the best sides in each competition they’re in for the next few years.

That of course hinges on the Norwegian remaining at the Etihad, which is not a given.

His father has previously admitted Haaland wants to “prove his abilities in all leagues” and therefore will stay with City “three or four years at most.”

Barcelona star Pedri ‘would sign Haaland’

Interest from Real Madrid in Haaland has never gone away – it’s said his name ‘still appears’ on their shortlists, and moving there seems a possibility, as his agent has stated previously that the Bernabeu is a “dreamland” for players.

But he’s also wanted at Barcelona, with 21-year-old star Pedri keen on playing alongside him.

“For Barça, I would sign Haaland. He’s a cyborg. He scores a lot of goals. [Robert] Lewandowski is not going to last until he is 60,” Pedri said on Twitch.

Lewandowski was a marquee signing at Barca before last season, and lived up to expectation when he smashed in 23 La Liga goals as Barca won the league by 10 points.

He’s notched eight times in the league this season, but appears to be on a downwards curve, and given he’s 35, he might not have long left right at the very top.

Haaland has years of quality to come

On the contrary, Haaland is 23 years old, so might have another decade of terrorising defences.

He’s already scored over 200 goals in senior football, and could add a lot more to that tally.

It’s little surprise that Pedri wants to play alongside him, not only because he’s one of the best players in the world, but given the pair are similar ages they could rule European football together for years.

Whether a transfer is possible in the near future remains to be seen.

