Elite Barcelona star receives approach from Man Utd as two other suitors named

Manchester United have been joined by two other Premier League clubs in making an ‘enquiry’ for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with a report naming the most likely transfer solution for the Barcelona goalkeeper.

Ter Stegen has made 422 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club in July 2014 and kept 175 clean sheets in that time. He has helped Barca to win a host of silverware including six LaLiga titles, one Champions League and six Copa del Reys.

Ter Stegen is one of the most experienced players in the dressing room and has been Barca captain since the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

He underwent back surgery earlier this season and is aiming to return to action in November.

Barca chiefs are debating what to do with the German once he is back to full fitness. Summer signing Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are also in the squad, meaning it is not guaranteed that Ter Stegen will go straight back in as No 1.

Ter Stegen would ideally like to continue at Barca, though offloading his big wages would aid the club’s tricky financial situation. This opens up the possibility of a January transfer.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, there is a good chance the shot-stopper will end up in the Premier League if he departs Barca.

‘Interest is high’ in England, with Man Utd having made an ‘enquiry’ to see if they can sign him during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also approached Barca to discuss Ter Stegen’s situation.

Monaco are long-term admirers of Ter Stegen too, though he has already rejected them once before.

Man Utd, Spurs and Newcastle are all considering loan-to-buy offers to bring the 33-year-old to the Premier League.

Even though Ter Stegen wants to continue playing for Barca, the report explains how he could be forced to consider offers from elsewhere if he finds he is warming the bench in the coming months.

Game time will be crucial if Ter Stegen is to make the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Will Man Utd sign another new keeper?

United being linked with the keeper comes at an interesting time, as new arrival Senne Lammens impressed on his debut against Sunderland.

Lammens is viewed as United’s No 1 in the long term. But by adding Ter Stegen to their squad, United would be giving Ruben Amorim extra leadership and experience – traits which could be pivotal to them climbing up the league table.

United are also expected to sell one of Altay Bayindir or Andre Onana next summer. Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor after failing to convince Amorim of his ability.

While Ter Stegen is a decorated player, United fans would argue that other positions need strengthening more than goalkeeper, particularly central midfield.

This report comes after TEAMtalk revealed in June that United recruitment chiefs are admirers of Ter Stegen.

Rivals Manchester City also considered him before landing Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG.

Barca interest confirmed; big United link

