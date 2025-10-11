Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with a report outlining what must happen before the goalkeeper can leave Barcelona.

Ter Stegen has had an eventful two seasons, as he missed the majority of last term with a knee injury. He returned to action at the end of the 2024-25 campaign but had to undergo surgery on a lower back issue in July.

Barcelona wanted him to sign a document confirming he would be out for four months or more, as this would prompt LaLiga to temporarily increase their wage budget.

But Ter Stegen initially refused, which saw Barca strip him of the captaincy.

The situation was eventually resolved and the German was reinstated as captain. But Ter Stegen faces a difficult test to get back into the starting eleven once he returns to full fitness, as Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are also in Hansi Flick’s squad.

TEAMtalk revealed in June that Man Utd hold interest in Ter Stegen. It emerged earlier this month that they have since made an approach.

But the Red Devils could miss out on Ter Stegen to Premier League rivals Newcastle.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ter Stegen is ‘at a crossroads’ in his career. He would ideally like to continue playing for Barca but faces the prospect of warming the bench for new No 1 Garcia.

If Ter Stegen wants to pick up regular game time, then he may need to consider a transfer.

The report claims that Newcastle see the uncertainty around Ter Stegen’s situation as a fantastic opportunity to bring a world-renowned keeper to St James’ Park.

Newcastle see the six-time Spanish champion as an upgrade on current No 1 Nick Pope. Aaron Ramsdale joined the Magpies in August but has only featured once under Eddie Howe so far.

Although, Newcastle moving for Ter Stegen depends on several factors. Firstly, the 33-year-old must prove to Newcastle chiefs that he is fully fit and that he can stay fit for a prolonged period.

Newcastle want ‘guarantees’ over Ter Stegen’s availability before committing to any transfer.

Secondly, Newcastle must meet Barca’s asking price, the value of which is unclear at this stage.

Ter Stegen should not cost an astronomical fee given his age, but his contract runs for another three years and this means Barca can demand a decent price.

transfermarkt currently value him at €8m (£7m), which may give some indication over how much he could move for.

Lastly, Barca and Newcastle must gauge exactly what Ter Stegen wants to do next.

Barca want him to consider a reduced role in the team and also take a pay cut to help with their tricky financial situation.

If the shot-stopper feels he is too good for that, then he could open official talks with Newcastle.

YOUR NEXT READ 🎯 On-fire LaLiga striker picks Barcelona over Man Utd as half-price deal ramps up – report

Newcastle ‘offered’ Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Howe’s side have already been ‘offered’ Ter Stegen by intermediaries, and there is a ‘real possibility’ he could head to Tyneside in 2026.

At 33, Ter Stegen is the same age as Pope, which means he would not be a long-term replacement.

But it must be noted that keepers can often play at the highest level for longer than those outfield, so Newcastle could theoretically get two years or more out of Ter Stegen.

Newcastle were left disappointed in the summer when James Trafford opted to return to Manchester City instead of joining their ranks.

Trafford is now acting as backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma however, and TEAMtalk understands he is planning a January transfer to start playing again.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle reactivate their interest in the 23-year-old, having done so much work to land him over the summer.

Triple Barca signing plan; Newcastle in for Man Utd ace

Meanwhile, Barca sporting director Deco wants to sign three new players for Flick next summer.

The list includes stars from Manchester City and Sporting CP.

Elsewhere, Newcastle are among three Prem clubs ready to pounce for a wantaway Man Utd player.