Former Barcelona star emerges as genuine Coutinho alternative

Barcelona could reportedly call time on their efforts to bring Philippe Coutinho to the club after Thiago Alcantara issued a come and get me plea.

The La Liga giants saw three bids rejected by Liverpool for Coutinho over the summer, but are expected to return again for him in January after their CEO last week declared their intentions to try and sign the Brazilian in the winter window.

However, reports in Spain now claim Barcelona may have an alternative to Coutinho as Liverpool continue to dig their heels in over a deal.

That’s after Don Balon claimed ex-Nou Camp star Thiago Alcantara has offered himself to Barca.

The Spanish player was a favourite at the club under Pep Guardiola, but was allowed to leave for Bayern Munich in 2013. However, it’s claimed the player now wants to return to his homeland and has made his wish known to Barcelona officials.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the season, leading Real Madrid by five points, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid.

The Barcelona boss is known to be keen to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window, with many feeling their attacking options remain a little light after the departure of Neymar and will consider whether to follow up on Alcantara’s offer.