Barcelona have agreed terms to bring Lyon winger Memphis Depay to the Nou Camp in a €40m deal, according to reports.

The Catalans are in desperate need of a rebuild. And with Ronald Koeman now at the helm, the new boss has been linked with several of his Dutch compatriots.

That includes Gini Wijnaldum, although the Liverpool midfielder has only referred to talks about his switch as rumours.

However, according to Algemeen Dagblad, the Depay deal is the one they could get over the line first after terms were agreed.

Depay hinted that he had bigger ambitions earlier this week when speaking to Dutch football site NOS.

“I never said I want to leave,” he said. “I feel good about myself but also have my dreams. I have always expressed that too.”

While Lyon stunned Manchester City to reach the semi-finals of this year’s Champions League, they won’t be in the competition next season.

They could only finish seventh in Ligue 1. And, inevitably, that’s fuelled speculation that Depay could be on his way.

Depay had put other European big guns on alert

Earlier reports had linked the forward with a move back to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old joined Lyon from United back in 2017 after a difficult 18 months at Old Trafford.

And a return was muted with Depay considered a much cheaper alternative to Jordan Sancho. Arsenal were also believed to be interested.

He was also reported to be in the crosshairs of several other top European clubs.

Inter Milan were linked and France Football also suggested a possible bid from PSG. However, it was thought that Lyon would be reluctant to sell to a direct rival.

Depay has scored 57 times for Lyon and netted a hat-trick in opening day win over Dijon last Friday.

That’s put him firmly back in the shop window and Barcelona now look to have won the race.

Whether Lionel Messi departs the Nou Camp or not, the Catalans need a huge overhaul.

They were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and new blood is desperately needed.