Inter Milan complete cut-price deal for veteran Barcelona star

Veteran Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan from Spanish giants Barcelona for a cut-price fee.

The Serie A club said they would pay one million euros (£916,000) for the former Juventus player.

Vidal played 96 times for the Catalans, winning LaLiga and the Spanish Cup and scoring 11 goals after arriving in 2018.

The midfielder boasts an impressive record of winning eight consecutive league titles across three different leagues. That was during spells with Bayern Munich, Barca and Juve.

Barca paid tribute to to the 33-year-old on their official wesbite after announcing the deal.

They said: “FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Arturo Vidal for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future.

“He will always be best remembered for the goal he scored against Real Madrid. It completed a magical 5-1 victory for the blaugrana at Camp Nou.”

LUIS SUAREZ BOUND FOR ATLETICO

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has reportedly agreed to terminate his contract and has settled on personal terms with Atletico Madrid.

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barca’s all-time third top scorer was told by new boss Ronald Koeman that he was ‘not wanted’, and has been on the hunt for a new club ever since.

The 33-year-old has one year remaining on his Nou Camp contract, but has agreed a deal to scrap it.

Mundo adds that Suarez has fixed a contract with Atletico for two seasons. However, Diego Simeone’s men will have to lighten their wage bill to accommodate the Uruguay hotshot.

Suarez scored a remarkable 198 goals in 283 games during his time at Catalonia. He was also the club’s second highest scorer behind Lionel Messi last season.

But he clearly does not fit into what Koeman is looking to do at Barca, as a new era begins at the Nou Camp. Read more…