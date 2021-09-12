Barcelona to ‘monitor’ Leicester ace as news of interest emerges

A report in Spain claims Barcelona will be actively scouting Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this season with a view to a swoop next summer.

The 24-year-old has been with the Foxes since January 2019, making 92 Premier League appearances. The Belgium international has enjoyed 113 outings in all competitions, scoring 18 goals. His most notable strike came in last season’s FA Cup final victory.

The former Monaco man’s thunderous 63rd-minute effort earned the East Midlanders a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea. Unsurprisingly, he has been linked with a number of top clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

But, of the mentioned clubs, it is Barca who seem to have shown the most interest. That is according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim a ‘high-level’ Barcelona source has revealed their plans.

The website suggests that the Catalans are in the market for a box-to-box schemer and Tielemans is the man they want. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Ronald Koeman is a big fan and would love the Belgian on board.

They had hoped to sign former Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum but the Netherlands international opted for Paris Saint-Germain. Other clubs will doubtless join the race if it becomes apparent that the ex-Anderlecht ace is open to a change of clubs.

Much will depend on Leicester and how they view Tielemans’ future.

No word on Tielemans talks



There is no question that Tielemans is a key player for Brendan Rodgers. He has two years of his contract to run and Leicester will need to address that situation sooner rather than later.

The King Power outfit will not want him to enter the final 12 months of his deal. They would then run the risk of losing him for below market value.

Talks were said to have beeen scheduled during the summer but there has been no word on how they progressed. However, a report during the off-season suggested Leicester are considering a new deal with a huge release clause included.

Belgian outlet Walfoot have previously claimed that an £80m release clause would be inserted. That would make even the richest clubs think twice about whether to pursue the player.

Tielemans has been busy in the early part of 2021-2022, playing every minute of the Foxes’ four top-flight games. He has scored once, having bagged six league goals last term.

Rodgers’ side sit ninth in the table, with six points to their name. They were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City on Saturday but put up a spirited fight against the champions.

