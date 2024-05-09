The 10 most saleable Barcelona players amid FFP issues: Arsenal, Liverpool, Man Utd targets…

Will any of these stars be sold this summer?

With Barcelona still facing a daunting financial situation, the club could be forced to cash in on a number of their top stars this summer.

Earlier this year, La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he was “worried” about Barcelona’s financial situation, but he still believes they can find a way to fix things up.

“It worries me,” Tebas confessed to A Bola. “But it doesn’t worry me, because I know that the club has mechanisms that will allow it to get out of the state it is in.

“Barca will have to adapt and see what the bes options are to find the way to solve the problems. Some will be more aggressive and unpopular, others less so, and it will be the leaders who will have to decide what is best for the future of the institution.”

We’ve taken a closer look at the situation at hand and using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have identified their 10 most valuable players who could be sold this summer.

=8. Vitor Roque – £34.4m

Having only just signed Roque, it seems unlikely that the club would cash in on him at this stage, but you can never say never in football.

The Brazillian forward has only played a bit-part role under Xavi so far, but his potential for the future is obvious. Valued at £34m, he’ll more than likely be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

With that being said, the likes of Man Utd and Tottenham have been sniffing around according to recent reports, although nothing is advanced at this stage.

=8. Alejandro Balde – £34.4m

Stepping into the shoes of Jordi Alba was never going to be easy, but Balde has managed just that. The dynamic full-back has made a name for himself at Camp Nou and is now among the club’s most valuable players.

Unfortunately, he has been out of action since January, but Barcelona are already well-aware of the talent that he possesses.

The likes of Man Utd, Man City and Chelsea have sniffed around Balde in the past, but given he’s under contract until 2028 and has a €1bn release clause, it would take a mammoth offer to get him out of Spain.

=8. Andreas Christensen £34.4m

Barcelona got a great deal on Christensen in 2022, signing him on a free transfer from Chelsea. If they were to cash in on him now, they’d make a sizeable profit.

As per Transfermarkt figures, the 28-year-old is currently valued at £34m, although it remains to be seen if any clubs are interested in him this summer.

=6. Jules Kounde – £43m

Capable of playing at centre-half or right-back, Kounde has plenty of admirers in the Premier League. In recent months, the likes of Aston Villa, Chelsea and Man Utd have been keeping tabs on the 25-year-old who has a market value of £43m.

While several Premier League sides are interested in the Frenchman, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it would take a significant offer to see him leave Camp Nou.

“Barcelona remain happy with him and it would take an important, really important proposal to tempt the club into selling him,” Romano told Caught Offside.

=6. Raphinha – £43m

Having chipped in with 21 goal contributions, Raphinha has been among Barcelona’s most productive players this season. That’s despite missing a chunk of the season though injury as well.

It’s been well-documented that the Brazilian has potential suitors in the Premier League and there’s a real chance that he leaves Barcelona this summer.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that the Catalans have circulated the winger’s name to a number of potential suitors already with PSG and clubs in Saudi Arabia among those to take notice.

Premier League clubs such as Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have also registered an interest in Raphinha and Spurs’ is seen as ‘the strongest’ at this stage.

=4. Ronald Araujo – £60.2m

Barcelona are working on extending Araujo’s contract, but due to their financial situation, the club isn’t able to make him one of their top earners.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s ‘tight’ financial situation means the club considers it ‘impossible’ to offer Araujo a ‘top-level’ salary increase.

If the defender doesn’t pen a new contract with the club, they could be forced to cash in this summer. Man Utd are among the clubs interested, while Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked in recent months.

=4. Frenkie de Jong – £60.2m

The speculation surrounding De Jong has been prevalent for a number of years now. Man Utd have consistently been keeping tabs on him, but how realistic is a move this summer?

Fabrizio Romano recently clarified that the Dutchman is still happy at the club, despite the exit rumours that continue to swirl.

“Despite the new rumours that have been in the news this week which suggest that Barcelona are considering selling Frenkie de Jong, I’m not aware of this honestly,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside last month.

“Frenkie has said many times in public that he’s very happy at Barça, and Laporta even said just a couple of days ago that Frenkie is a crucial part of the club’s project.

“So, at the moment, the situation between the parties is understood to be very calm.”

3. Lamine Yamal – £64.5m

Arguably the most exciting talent in world football right now, rival clubs would have to move heaven and earth in order to prize Yamal away from Camp Nou.

His current deal with Barcelona runs until 2026, although the club plan on extending his contract once again when Yaml turns 18 in 2025.

“We will extend Lamine Yamal’s contract when he turns 18,” Deco told Esports3.

“We are not afraid that he will leave because of the pact agreed upon when Lamine signed his last official document. We have a contract for the next eight years.”

2. Pedri – £68.8m

Some surprising rumours recently came out linking Pedri to Liverpool, but Romano has since confirmed that there isn’t anything in that story.

“Despite what has been reported elsewhere, I can guarantee that there is nothing between Pedri and Liverpool, or between Liverpool and Barcelona for Pedri – the situation is completely quiet,” Romano claims in his CaughtOffside column.

“Pedri is really happy and always super committed to Barcelona, and he’s a crucial part of the project at the Nou Camp.”

Regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world, Pedri would certainly bring in a sizeable amount of money if sold, but Barcelona don’t have any plans to let him leave any time soon.

1. Gavi – £77.4m

As of writing, Gavi is Barcelona’s most valuable asset at £77.4m. He’s under contact until 2026 and the club doesn’t plan on selling him any time soon.

Regardless of the ongoing financial situation at the club, Gavi is more than likely going to be sticking around at Camp Nou for the foreseeable future.

