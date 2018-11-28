Barcelona move in on €25m Arsenal midfield fancy

A report in Spain claims Barcelona have stepped up their interest in Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Fornals is believed to be a target for Unai Emery at Arsenal, but Marca report that Barca have made a move to sign the 22-year-old.

Earlier this month The Sun claimed Arsenal had earmarked Fornals to replace Mohamed Elneny at The Emirates.

The midfielder is believed to have a €25million release clause in his contract, which the Gunners are prepared to match, according to tabloid.

Barca have reportedly made contact with the player’s representatives, but Sport report that Real Madrid, PSG and Man City are also interested in the player, who scored a goal of the season contender in September with a 40-yard volley against Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal have already made it clear they will look to strengthen their squad in January due to Danny Welbeck’s injury, while Elneny’s time in north London under Emery could also be coming to an end.