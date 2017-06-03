Barcelona name their price for Liverpool linked midfielder

Barcelona have put a £26million asking price on the head of Brazil midfielder Rafinha, according to reports in Spain.

The midfielder has been tipped up as a target for Liverpool, Roma and Juventus in recent weeks amid claims he wants to quit the Nou Camp due to a lack of playing time under former boss Luis Enrique.

And with new boss Erneste Valverde making the signing of a new central midfielder one his main priorities, Rafinha is expected to move on in a bid to keep his 2018 World Cup hopes alive.

And Marca claim Barcelona are willing to sanction his departure if any club meets their €30million (£26million) asking price.

While a link to Liverpool has been mooted in recent weeks, the player is thought to be only one of the midfield options Jurgen Klopp is considering.

The Reds are reportedly set to spend anywhere between £100m-£150million this summer reshaping their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League, though it is widely reported that RB Leipzig star Naby Keita is their No 1 midfield target.

But with Keita likely to cost in excess of £37.5million, a move for Rafinha could be seen as the cheaper option for Klopp’s side.

The 24-year-old made 18 La Liga appearances for Barcelona this season before succumbing to a knee injury which forced him to miss the club’s last nine games.