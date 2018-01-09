Coutinho pens emotional letter to the beauty of Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho has done his best to smooth things over with angry Liverpool fans by penning a heart-felt letter expressing his gratitude.

The Brazilian playmaker completed a £142million move to the Nou Camp on Monday, bringing to an end a long-drawn out transfer saga.

However, the move has left some Liverpool fans with a lot of resentment and, doing his best to explain his actions, Coutinho wrote on Instagram: “Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool, me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends.

“On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters.

“Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club’s greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character.

“I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it.

“A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so.

“I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club’s importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart.

“I wish Jurgen and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time.”

Coutinho joined Liverpool in an £8.5million move from Inter Milan in January 2013 and has gone on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s leading stars.

Barcelona saw multiple bids rejected for the player over the summer, but were eventually successful when Liverpool accepted their offer of €120million up front, with a further €40million based on add-ons and incentives.

