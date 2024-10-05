Barcelona are creating a shortlist of striker targets for 2025 and a major decision relating to the future of Robert Lewandowski has influenced who they might go for, according to Spanish reports.

Lewandowski has been Barcelona’s main striker since they signed him from Bayern Munich in July 2022. However, since he is now 36 years old, there has always been an awareness that the club would have to find a long-term successor as well.

As things stand, Lewandowski is backed up by the 22-year-old Pau Victor. But a high-profile striker could arrive at Barcelona next summer, judging by the latest reports.

First of all, Diario Sport has explained that Lewandowski is likely to stay at Barcelona next season, into the final year of his contract. While that decision is welcome for a player who has scored 68 goals from 105 games for Barcelona, it means they are limited to how much they can invest in another centre-forward.

As has become customary in recent years, Barcelona will be attentive to the free-agent market in 2025. And in that regard, the New York-born Canada international Jonathan David is now deemed to be in ‘pole position’ to join the club once his deal with Lille expires at the end of the season.

There are other candidates on Barcelona’s shortlist, while they could also reintegrate Vitor Roque after his loan spell at Real Betis. However, with 129 goals in his club career to date and 29 internationally, David – who will have turned 25 by the time Barcelona could welcome him – would be more appealing.

To sign David, though, Barcelona would have to beat competition from a number of clubs, including some in the Premier League. The report claims David’s agent has already held conversations with various English clubs, without finalising anything with any of them.

Barcelona striker shortlist revealed

Given the widespread competition for David – not to mention the fact that he has revealed talks are being held with Lille about a possible contract extension that would take him out of reach for Barcelona – Hansi Flick’s side have began compiling a selection of alternatives.

The report stresses that David is far ahead of the other names in terms of appeal, but two of the main alternatives currently in mind are Moussa Dembele (Al-Ettifaq) and Luka Jovic (AC Milan).

It then whizzes through a selection of other strikers out of contract in 2025 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce), Iago Aspas (Celta), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon) and Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim) – although many of them are in a similar age bracket to Lewandowski and are therefore unlikely targets.

Indeed, if Barcelona were genuinely interested in former Real Madrid legend Ronaldo, you would imagine it would be the headline story, so it feels like a bunch of throwaway suggestions, as do the likes of Karl Toko Ekambi (Al-Ettifaq), Michail Antonio (West Ham), Marko Arnautovic (Inter) and ex-loanee Luuk de Jong (PSV), who are all also namechecked at the end of the report.

While there are some illustrious names who might be available, David definitely stands out as the smarter one to invest in, given that his best years are still ahead of him.

However, he has also recently been linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United, following on from reports since the summer transfer window closed that the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus could be keeping tabs on him.

“I’m open to anything,” David said last month of his next destination. “I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world. It’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

Former superstar tipped for Barcelona return

In their quest to keep updating their attacking options, there were even sensational claims recently that Barcelona could make an audacious move to offer Neymar a second spell at the club.

It would not be plan A, but after his 105-goal spell at the club before, a return for Neymar – who is currently in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal – would certainly be eye-catching.

Sources have also confirmed to TEAMtalk that Barcelona maintain a long-term interest in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but he would cost a significant amount of money, so that would be a different kind of transfer pursuit. Besides, we have confirmed that Haaland could only join Barcelona if Lewandowski left, and the chances of those events happening in 2025 are regarded as extremely slim.

In other Barcelona news, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a return to LaLiga in their colours, but there have been warnings that a top La Masia prospect could go the other way.

How do David and Lewandowski compare?