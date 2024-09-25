Barcelona told to consider record-breaking move for ‘fabulous’ Man Utd, Real Madrid target

Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite would be a great signing for Barcelona even though he has emerged as a target for Real Madrid and Manchester United over the past 12 months, a pundit has suggested.

Branthwaite’s future was one of the biggest topics of the recent summer transfer window as major clubs such as Real Madrid, Man Utd and Liverpool were linked with his services. Out of those clubs, it was Man Utd who pushed hardest to land him.

The Red Devils submitted two bids for the centre-back, the latter of which came in at £50million (€60m / US$67m). However, both offers were snubbed as Everton wanted at least £70m (€84.1m / US$93.7m) before letting their prized asset leave.

As such, Branthwaite remained at Goodison Park beyond the transfer deadline, though he has yet to feature this season as he continues to recover from a groin problem.

Branthwaite is likely to play a key role for Sean Dyche when he returns to full fitness, having made 41 appearances across all competitions last term.

Although, it might be the 22-year-old’s last year on Merseyside. Earlier this month, it emerged that Man Utd are continuing to monitor both him and Ebere Eze as possible transfer targets for next year.

And on Tuesday morning, it was claimed that both Branthwaite and Nottingham Forest star Murillo are on Madrid’s radar as they chase defensive reinforcements following the departure of Nacho.

But it is possible that other elite clubs will enter the frame for Branthwaite if the one-cap England international shines once again this season.

Barcelona news: Jarrad Branthwaite named as shock option

Former Everton and Chelsea star Pat Nevin has now given his verdict on the defender’s situation. When asked if the Toffees are at risk of losing Branthwaite on the cheap, the pundit replied: “I don’t think losing Jarrad Branthwaite for a lesser fee will be a problem for Everton. With many players it is, because clubs go down like Leicester did and you have to sell a number of players.

“If you’ve got a top quality player and he is of a level that many clubs around Europe, nearly all clubs around Europe would want to buy, you’ve then got a bidding war which will drive up the price.”

Nevin added: “Everyone talks about Manchester United being interested but if I was Chelsea I would have chased Jarrad Branthwaite rather than Neto or Sancho. Do without the creativity to allow us to take care of the centre-back position for a decade.

“I rate him that highly. Of players his age, in that position there’s been very few I’ve seen that good. Remember centre-backs take a long time to cook. They’re not normally cooked until they’re 24, 25, 26. He’s ready, at the top level and looking the best player.”

Nevin went on to name Barcelona as a potential destination for Branthwaite. Were Hansi Flick’s side to capture him for upwards of £70m, then the starlet would become the most expensive defender signing in their history, ahead of Jules Kounde (£45.8m / €55m / US$61.3m).

“Don’t worry Everton fans. If he stays which I hope he does for the rest of the season at least then great. He’ll help Everton stay up which I’m confident they will,” Nevin said (via the MEN).

“But if he goes, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the biggest clubs in Europe are in there. He can play for Barcelona. If they came in, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid.

“He’s fabulous on the ball, he’s growing quickly with confidence. He’s so far ahead of players that age that I would take him over every other centre-half his age in the world. He’s that good or at least he can become that good.”

Meanwhile, Flick has reportedly drawn up a dream list of possible replacements for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is facing at least seven months on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

On Monday night it was claimed that Flick has told Barca chiefs to sign one of Liverpool star Alisson, Manchester City’s Stefan Ortega or Mike Maignan of AC Milan.

However, these are clearly very ambitious targets and it is more likely that the La Liga giants will bring in a free-agent goalkeeper to bolster their ranks in the short term.

Barca’s most valuable defender captures

1 – Jules Kounde (€55m from Sevilla, July 2022)

2 – Clement Lenglet (€35.9m from Sevilla, July 2018)

3 – Nelson Semedo (€35.7m from Benfica, July 2017)

4 – Dani Alves (€35.5m from Sevilla, July 2008)

5 – Samuel Umtiti (€25m from Lyon, July 2016)