Barcelona have been given the chance to sign a top striker duo

Barcelona have been given the opportunity to sign top strikers Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic in a stunning double deal this summer, according to a report.

Barcelona have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, having thrashed rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the final in January, and they are battling for more silverware before the campaign is out. Hansi Flick’s side sit top of LaLiga, three points ahead of Madrid with nine games left.

Barca will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals and still have two season-defining games against Madrid coming up.

They will play Los Blancos in the final of the Spanish Cup on April 26, and again in the league on May 11 as the two clubs battle it out for the title.

Robert Lewandowski has had another terrific season in front of goal, having scored 38 times in 43 games so far.

Barca intend to keep the Polish legend until at least the end of next season. However, they must start planning for life after Lewandowski as he is now 36 years old.

Catalan outlet Sport claim Barca have been ‘offered’ the signings of both Osimhen and Vlahovic ‘in recent weeks’.

Both strikers look set to be on the move this summer and intermediaries have approached Barca to gauge their interest in opening talks.

Flick and sporting director Deco are ‘exploring’ centre-forward opportunities, which explains why they have been approached.

While Barca view the pair as two ‘top-level’ goalscorers, the report adds that it is currently unlikely the Blaugrana will engineer a double swoop for them.

Barca may have been told that they can sign Vlahovic for a reduced price of €40million (£34m / $44m) due to his contract situation, but their interest in him is not concrete.

With regards to Osimhen, Barca will struggle to activate his €75m (£63m / $83m) release clause and also match his lofty wage demands.

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two strikers with experience at the highest level, while they have scored 269 career goals between them.

But Barca will seemingly have to land a cheaper No 9 to help them eventually move on from Lewandowski.

Jonathan David a more attainable target for Barcelona

Vitor Roque was previously viewed as Lewandowski’s successor, though he underwhelmed at the Camp Nou and has since joined Palmeiras permanently.

One solution for Flick and Deco could be Jonathan David, who is poised to leave Lille on a free transfer after running down his contract.

David has spoken of his admiration for LaLiga, giving Barca hope they can beat Premier League sides to his capture.

Returning to Osimhen, Manchester United, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest all hope to snare him.

TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa hold ‘serious’ interest in Juventus’ Vlahovic and have learned that Arsenal are moving onto different targets.

Barcelona news: Liverpool interest; Man Utd spying ‘negotiations’

Meanwhile, Barca could sell two valuable stars to Premier League clubs this summer.

Liverpool have been credited with interest in Fermin Lopez as they look to replace Harvey Elliott in midfield.

Barca could ‘sacrifice’ Ronald Araujo to help fund a new defensive addition, and Man Utd are supposedly preparing ‘negotiations’ for the centre-back.

