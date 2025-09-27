Hansi Flick Barcelona sack questions raised as Polish icon claims boss ‘can’t carry on’

Legendary former Poland goalkeeper Jan Tomaszewski is not happy with how Hansi Flick is treating Robert Lewandowski and has suggested why Barcelona should consider sacking their manager in a hugely controversial move.

Lewandowski managed an incredible 42 goals in 52 matches last season, with 27 of those strikes coming in LaLiga. The Polish frontman played a starring role as Barcelona got the better of Real Madrid by winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Lewandowski also notched 11 goals in the Champions League as Barca reached the semi-finals of the competition. They played out one of the most entertaining semi-final ties in history, ultimately losing 7-6 on aggregate to Inter Milan following a dramatic late goal from Davide Frattesi in the second leg.

It was a huge missed opportunity for Barca as Inter were demolished 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Munich.

The Blaugrana have had a good start to the new campaign, winning six out of their seven games in all competitions so far.

But Lewandowski is starting to be used as more of a substitute and has completed a full 90 minutes just once this season, with the likes of Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford also able to play at centre-forward.

Tomaszewski thinks Flick is to blame for Lewandowski finishing just 17th in the Ballon d’Or rankings and thinks the German should be sacked, despite all of Barca’s success last term.

“Barcelona have a squad for the Club World Cup, in which he did not even participate. Without doubt, it has a squad for the Champions League, the most important trophy,” he said (via AS).

“Unfortunately, the coaching staff should hold on until the end, and I hope that they do not extend his contract, because the German gentleman is not performing very well. He can’t continue.”

Tomaszewski believes Barca should have won the Champions League given the sublime squad at Flick’s disposal.

“With such a footballing weapon, he should have won everything in Europe, and they lost against Inter, a good team, but the 5-0 final against PSG exposed them,” he added.

Tomaszewski then turned his attention to Lewandowski and his low Ballon d’Or finish specifically.

“I think that Lewandowski should be among the top ten. But there are players like that, and it is like arguing about the superiority of Easter over Christmas,” the pundit continued.

“The winner was, without doubt, a controversial player [Ousmane Dembele], but he won the Champions League with the team, and it would be madness for someone outside of that level to win this award.”

Tomaszewski even went on to claim that Lewandowski’s Barca team-mates do not want to give him the ball.

‘The end’ for Robert Lewandowski – Jan Tomaszewski

“Robert should end his time at Barcelona right now and go to a club in Saudi Arabia, as the best players in the world have done, except Messi,” he said.

“Let us be honest, this is the end. Robert is not very popular in the team, and the best players at Barcelona do not pass him the ball.”

It would be a huge shock if Flick walked away from Barca or was sacked at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are expected to win at least one domestic competition while also pushing to end their wait for another UCL crown.

The likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski and Pedri should steer Barca to yet more silverware.

