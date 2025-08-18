Barcelona star ‘warns Flick he won’t settle for backup role’ amid Rashford arrival and Lopez ‘threat’

Hansi Flick has reportedly been sent a warning by a Barcelona star

Dani Olmo could leave Barcelona if he falls down the pecking order this season due to competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Fermin Lopez, a report has claimed.

Olmo spent time in the Barcelona academy before leaving as a 16-year-old to join Dinamo Zagreb in July 2014. He went on to win trophies with both Dinamo Zagreb and RB Leipzig before returning to Barca last summer.

The Blaugrana paid Leipzig €60million (then £51m) to reunite with the attacking midfielder, tying him down to a six-year contract.

However, Olmo missed the first two LaLiga matches of last season as Barca struggled to register him amid their financial issues.

LaLiga refused to allow Olmo to be registered until Barca fell within their 1:1 salary cap rule.

The situation was eventually resolved and the Spain star went on to make 39 appearances for Barca last term, chipping in with 12 goals and seven assists as they completed a treble of the LaLiga title, Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana.

Barca also reached the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Inter Milan in dramatic fashion.

Olmo came off the bench at half time during Barca’s first league game on Saturday, as they got their title defence underway with a 3-0 victory against nine-man Mallorca.

Olmo is concerned he might spend more time on the bench this season than he would like…

As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, the 27-year-old has ‘made it clear’ to Barca boss Hansi Flick that he ‘won’t settle for being his wildcard’.

Olmo is determined to be an almost guaranteed starter for Barca and has looked ‘much more confident’ in training over the past few weeks.

He is versatile and can operate as a central attacking midfielder or on the left wing.

However, the signing of Rashford, plus Lopez’s emergence as a top star, could affect Olmo’s minutes.

Rashford, Lopez could cause Olmo issues

Rashford has been signed on a season-long loan – with a €30m (£26m) option to buy – to provide Raphinha with cover and competition on the left flank.

Lopez, meanwhile, mainly likes to play as a No 10, and the 22-year-old is developing into an important player for Flick. Lopez’s rise has made him a ‘real threat’ to Olmo, the report claims.

Olmo needs to ‘step up in key moments’ for Barca this campaign, otherwise he risks being relegated to a ‘secondary role’.

With Olmo not open to undertaking such a role, a transfer could emerge as a possibility in 2026. All will depend on whether Olmo can stay fit and chip in with more goals over the coming months.

