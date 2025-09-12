Barcelona and Liverpool are both interested in new France superstar Michael Olise, with a report revealing Bayern Munich’s stance on the player and how likely a move is to happen in summer 2026.

Olise established himself as one of the Premier League’s most exhilarating wingers during three years at Crystal Palace. The Eagles paid Reading £8million for Olise in July 2021 and made significant profit when selling him to Bayern last summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United had both registered their interest in Olise, but he instead opted to join Bayern for €60m (then £50m).

The right-sided attacker has taken his game to new heights in Bavaria. He played a key role in Bayern winning the Bundesliga title and German Super Cup last term and has already scored four goals in four matches this season.

According to TBR, Olise’s thrilling performances for Bayern have caught the attention of elite clubs around Europe.

Barcelona are ‘huge fans’ of him, while Liverpool are ‘long-term admirers’.

Liverpool have identified Olise as a potential successor for Mo Salah on the right flank, with the Egyptian ace still scoring but now 33 years of age.

Bayern are aware of the growing interest in their player and are looking to give him a ‘huge pay rise’ to keep rival clubs at bay.

Transfer reporter Graeme Bailey discussed Liverpool’s interest in both Olise and Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers.

“Firstly, Rogers and Olise won’t be leaving in January, but Liverpool are very much aware of both players – they like them both, but then again, there isn’t a major club in Europe who doesn’t.

“In terms of Olise – along with the likes of Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, there are few more highly rated young wingers in the world.

“Olise looks a different class at the moment, he really has taken a huge leap since moving to Bayern Munich. It would take some huge money to get him – I don’t see him being available next summer, but never say never, when you are a club who can attract (Alexander) Isak and (Florian) Wirtz in one window – nobody is beyond your reach.”

The report adds that Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen on Olise too.

Bayern want to take Olise’s salary way beyond £200,000 a week to convince him to stay in Germany for the long run.

It is understandable that Barcelona sporting director Deco has been dazzled by Olise, given he is now instrumental to Bayern’s success.

Although, Barca boss Hansi Flick may struggle to play both Lamine Yamal and Olise at the same time as they operate in similar areas.

READ NEXT 👉 ‘Outstanding’ Barcelona newcomer chased by Man Utd as next Bruno Fernandes

Michael Olise ‘definitely’ on Liverpool radar

This is not the first time Liverpool’s interest in the 23-year-old has been discussed.

Earlier this week, Liverpool journalist David Lynch said: “Yes, he is definitely a player Liverpool like. I can’t vouch about the Bayern side in terms of that release clause that’s in his contract, but you just don’t doubt for a second that Liverpool would be in the mix for someone like Olise.

“They are going to have to front up to the fact that Mo Salah isn’t going to be around forever, and I’d be amazed if this contract is anything but his last contract, still a couple years left at least.”

Lynch added: “Liverpool have to get ahead in getting a replacement. You look at Olise, Premier League experience, the age of him, the fact he’s just absolutely brilliant, he would be a really good fit.

“It’s too early to make any guarantees, but there is no question that he is on Liverpool’s radar.”

Liverpool’s interest in Olise has also been confirmed by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele. TEAMtalk understands there is a clause in his contract which means he can speak with English clubs in the Champions League from summer 2026 onwards.

But the exact value of that clause has yet to emerge. Bayern would surely want more than £100m to sell Olise, but that fee has not put off Liverpool in recent months.

Barca contract close; Liverpool star unhappy

⏳ Barcelona star confirms new contract ‘will be done soon’ and names most exciting youngster

🔴 Slot admits star ‘wasn’t happy’ with ruthless Liverpool decision – but the right call was made

🔴 Eddie Howe reveals Alexander Isak ‘turning point’ before controversial Newcastle exit