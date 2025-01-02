Barcelona are reportedly looking for alternatives to Dani Olmo, who they accept may be forced to leave the club, and Kevin De Bruyne is being eyed as a potential replacement.

Olmo’s situation is a tough one for Barca. They spent £45million on him in the summer, and were only able to register him due to an injury to Andreas Christensen, meaning Olmo’s registration was done in place of the unavailable defender.

With Christensen back, Barcelona are in breach of the La Liga wage cap, and if they can’t come up with a solution, Olmo won’t be registered, and could move to another club for free.

According to El Nacional, Barca are ‘beginning to accept’ the loss of the attacking-midfielder, but are looking for alternatives to him.

They state that the first is Manchester City’s De Bruyne, who they feel is the most similar profile to Olmo that they can get.

The report mentions how the City man has ‘made the decision to leave’ his current club ‘at the end of the season’, suggesting Barca will go after him then, when he’ll be available for free.

By then, they could have made space on their wage cap for a big player to come through the door.

DON’T MISS: Five players Man City must urgently sign replacements for as Guardiola crisis deepens

De Bruyne’s likeliest destination

Barcelona will have to make space, as De Bruyne is reported to currently make £400,000 per week. They’d of course have seen Olmo’s wage taken out of the equation, but other exits would need to happen, too.

TEAMtalk understands, though, that a move to the MLS or Saudi Arabia is more likely for De Bruyne.

Either of those places, he is likely to make the sort of money he currently makes, if not more, with ease.

At Barca, they’d have to make multiple moves before that is even nearly possible, and with the Olmo situation having happened once, players might be wary to join in case it happens again, especially if they make big money like De Bruyne does.

Barca are also said to be keen on Heung-min Son, Mohamed Salah and Leroy Sane, but those players also all make big money, so would likely think carefully before committing to the club.

Barcelona round-up: Rashford attracted to move

Marcus Rashford is said to find a move to Barcelona an attractive prospect, and has reportedly offered himself to the club.

On the outgoings front, Frenkie de Jong is said to be seriously considering a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United the likeliest destination.

Meanwhile, if Olmo is to leave Barca, Manchester City will be the first in line, with the Citizens ‘accelerating’ their interest in him, which would mean they would have no problems with seeing the back of De Bruyne.

And TEAMtalk is aware that Olmo could be replaced by Christopher Nkunku, with a January loan – with Chelsea still paying some of his wages – sought by Barcelona.

De Bruyne will leave as a legend