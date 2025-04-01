Manchester United will begin talks to land Ronald Araujo this summer as Barcelona look to ‘sacrifice’ the star to fund their own new signing, according to reports.

Araujo came close to leaving Barcelona in January as he held talks over a move to Juventus. Barca appeared willing to sell the defender to improve their financial standing, only to complete a late U-turn and offer him a new contract.

Araujo went on to sign the new deal, which runs until June 2031 and includes a €65million (£55m / $70m) release clause.

However, it is far from guaranteed that the centre-back will spend the next six years at the Camp Nou.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barca president Joan Laporta is already formulating plans to sell Araujo, with Man Utd one potential destination.

Laporta ‘welcomes’ Araujo’s possible sale, with manager Hansi Flick not entirely convinced on the centre-back either.

Barca have been tipped to sell the Uruguayan for €60m (£50m / $65m), slightly less than his exit clause.

Out of all the major European clubs keen on Araujo, Ruben Amorim’s United are supposedly ‘showing the greatest interest’.

United are poised to ‘open negotiations’ early in the summer transfer window to try and tee up a deal.

Amorim has identified Araujo as a ‘key’ defensive addition as the Red Devils look to move on current duo Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Araujo is a long-term target for United and they could finally get their man for a reduced price in the summer.

The 26-year-old is a defensive powerhouse who is viewed as one of the best stoppers in LaLiga. He could therefore form a solid partnership with the likes of Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez in Amorim’s back three.

Huijsen could replace Araujo at Barcelona

Barca, meanwhile, are allegedly pushing Araujo out to make room for Bournemouth’s rising star Dean Huijsen.

It was claimed over the weekend that Barca are willing to ‘sacrifice’ Araujo to help fund a swoop for Huijsen.

Real Madrid are big admirers of the Premier League starlet and will do all they can to win the chase for his services, however.

Returning to Araujo, the 26-year-old has been mentioned as a possible target for Liverpool in case they are unsuccessful in tying Virgil van Dijk down to fresh terms.

Xavi would also want to bring Araujo with him to England if he ends up replacing Amorim as United boss in the near future.

United have been credited with interest in several Barca stars in recent years, most notably midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the Erik ten Hag era.

But sources have informed TEAMtalk that United have moved on from De Jong and are actually monitoring his in-form team-mate Raphinha instead.

Although, United would need to sell multiple stars to be able to afford the Ballon d’Or candidate as he is valued at around £100m (€120m / $130m).

Chelsea in for Barca star; United set Antony price

Meanwhile, reports in the Catalan media state that Chelsea will once again pursue French defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have made Kounde a ‘top target’ after missing out on him to Barca in 2022.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have entered the race for United flop Antony amid his resurrection at Real Betis.

United want £40m for the winger and feel his impressive recent form justifies that price tag.

