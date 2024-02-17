Barcelona next manager: Club bosses decide on ‘chosen one’ to replace Xavi as ‘main obstacle’ revealed

Xavi announced in January that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi, the Brighton and Hove Albion manager, has reportedly been identified as “the chosen one” to replace Xavi as Barcelona boss.

Club legend Xavi announced last month that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, with the Catalan giants currently third – behind bitter rivals Real Madrid and surprise package Girona – in the LaLiga table.

Xavi’s bombshell came little more than 24 hours after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will leave Liverpool at the close of the current campaign, leaving two of the most coveted jobs in world football available.

De Zerbi has been heavily linked with Barcelona this week after his representatives, Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Cnajr, met executives at the Camp Nou.

And now it has emerged that the Brighton boss has emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Xavi, with Spanish publication AS claiming De Zerbi’s appointment has the approval of president Joan Laporta and director Deco, the former Portugal midfielder.

While the primary motive of the meeting between De Zerbi’s agents and Barcelona was reportedly a contract extension for defender Ronald Araujo, the report claims the Italian manager was also a topic of conversation.

Those “extensive” talks are said to have taken a considerable step forward with a move for De Zerbi receiving the unanimous approval of Barcelona’s Sports Commission.

However, the compensation fee required to extract Ze Debri from his Brighton contract – due to run until the summer of 2026 – is regarded as “the main obstacle” to the appointment.

Barcelona are believed to be both unwilling and unable to meet the €10million release clause present in De Zerbi’s contract, with the Spanish giants rocked by financial worries over recent years.

With negotiations set to be “arduous and complicated” the manager’s representatives have pleaded for patience as they seek to resolve the situation, with Barcelona guaranteeing that De Zerbi will be appointed at the Camp Nou if an agreement can be reached with Brighton.

Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager, is seen as the only rival to De Zerbi, who is regarded as the clear first choice at this stage.

De Zerbi was appointed as Graham Potter’s successor at Brighton in 2022, guiding the Seagulls to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League table and bringing European football to Brighton for the first time in the club’s 122-year history.

