Barcelona planning to sign two long-term Messi replacements this summer

Barcelona reportedly believe that both Neymar and Lautaro Martinez can replace Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp long term.

The Catalan giants remain on course for title glory this season but they appear to be on the slide and are looking to freshen up their squad with exciting new talent this summer.

A report in the Daily Express claims that Barca are looking to bring in players who can still play alongside their talisman, but that are also capable of replacing him when the time comes.

It has become apparent this season that Barcelona are more reliant than ever in the Argentina playmaker, who has scored 21 goals this season – seven more than star striker Luis Suarez and 11 more than last summer’s high-profile addition Antoine Griezmann.

To that point, the report adds that the supporting cast currently at Barcelona is not up to scratch and that a major overhaul is needed.

They know they need to please Messi, who is said to have become disgruntled after being unhappy when Ernesto Valverde was sacked, and was also furious when Eric Abidal took aim at the squad and devastated when they lost El Clasico at the start of March.

A return for Neymar still appears problematic at this stage, however, with the Brazilian burning many Barcelona bridges when he quit the club for PSG in 2017.

The French outfit will also demand a huge fee for the attacker, despite the current financial crisis within the game due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the report adds that returning to Catalonia is a dream for Neymar and that Barcelona believe the 28-year-old is the perfect replacement for Messi, who turns 33 later this month.

As for Lautaro Martinez, Barca are said to be of the opinion that the Inter striker would be a perfect foil for Messi and would add more goals than Suarez.

He has been sensational at the San Siro since the arrival of Antonio Conte as boss, scoring 16 goals from 31 games and striking up a terrific partnership with Romelu Lukaku.