Barcelona offer Everton four players in swap deal for £80m star to kill Man Utd transfer hopes

Barcelona could offer Everton the pick of four players in exchange for Amadou Onana

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Amadou Onana and will reportedly offer Everton the pick of four players as they try to sign him.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, the entirety of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ are admirers of the midfielder but Manchester United and Arsenal are thought to be at the front of the queue.

The Toffees signed Onana from Lille for £33m in 2022 and he has become one of their most important players, making 29 appearances this season and scoring three goals.

At the age of 22, the Belgium international is only expected to get better and his suitors see him as one of the best long-term options available on the market.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Toffees will demand around £80m for Onana this summer, which was thought to have ruled Barcelona out of the race.

However, fresh reports suggest that the LaLiga giants are now willing to offer up the choice of four players in exchange for Onana in an attempt to beat the competition to his signature.

Barcelona have a good relationship with Everton after negotiating deals for the likes of Andre Gomes, Gerard Deulofeu and Yerry Mina in the past and now we could potentially see another agreement struck between the two clubs this summer.

Barcelona offer up quartet for Everton star

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona ‘will offer the likes of Ansu Fati (on loan with Brighton), Clement Lenglet (on loan with Aston Villa), Sergino Dest (on loan with PSV Eindhoven) or Fermin Lopez to Everton.

The Toffees are certainly in need of some reinforcements if they are to kick on next season and with Onana heavily linked with an exit, getting a new player plus cash in exchange for him could be ideal.

It’s claimed that Onana is ‘excited by the prospect of playing for Barcelona’ and they will be ‘one of the priorities for him this summer, but he will consider other options.’

Fati, Lenglet and Dest have all been deemed surplus to requirements by Barca and are reportedly ‘unlikely to drive down the price of Onana significantly.’

Fati and Dest would be two interesting additions, however, given that Everton could do with some improvements in the winger and right-back positions.

Central midfielder Lopez, who can also play as a winger, could act as a replacement for Onana and prove to be a valuable addition for the Toffees.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops in the next couple of months. If Barcelona miss out on Onana, Man Utd, Arsenal and others are ready to swoop in for his signature.

