Barcelona are reportedly set to offer up five players for PSG to choose from in exchange for former star Neymar this summer.

The French giants are said to have lowered their demands after a deal failed to materialise last summer, with PSG dropping their asking price to £141million.

That has dropped significantly from the £194m they wanted last year, in a clear indication that they are prepared to do a deal for the Brazilian forward.

Neymar himself remains keen on returning to Catalonia at the end of the season, and the Spanish club are also desperate to bring him home.

However, there are significant roadblocks ahead, and it won’t be easy to make a deal this year by any estimation, as reported in the Daily Express.

Barca failed in their bid to re-sign the 28-year-old last year due to their desire to swap players and cash for Neymar.

But now, it appears they will do the same again in the upcoming window.

Spanish outlet SPORT claims Barcelona have drawn up a list of five players they will make available to PSG.

Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho, who are both major targets for Manchester United, are included on the list.

As well as those two, Barca are also ready to let former Arsenal and Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti walk away from the club.

Earlier this week, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu admitted the club will probably look at player exchange deals in the coming window.

The La Liga giants are also linked with a big-money move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, therefore they will need to offload players to fund both deals.

Bartomeu did, however, insist that Barca will continue buying top players this summer.

“I predict there will be less money in the transfer market and (clubs) will have to do player swap deals,” he said.

“The club generates an EBIDTA [profit margin] and that will allow us to sign.

“The important thing is to have a strong team and the resources are in place for that.

“Maybe there will be less money, but we will sign good players.”

