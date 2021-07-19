Barcelona president Joan Laporta is making it his personal mission to make a galactico signing this summer – and is reported to have set his sights on a deal to bring in Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has been the subject of many column inches over the past few years. The France international has appeared to be on the verge of leaving many times only to find some form and show commitment to the club. But, after a stellar showing for Les Bleus at Euro 2020, his name has once again cropped up as a possible United exit.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be eager to land him before the start of next season. And it was reported earlier this week that his representatives have begun speaking to the French giants over a possible transfer.

He has also been linked with Real Madrid, while a return to Juventus has also been mooted.

However, as per Mundo Deportivo, Laporta is desperate to bring Pogba to the Camp Nou. Under the headline, ‘Barca want to sign a beast for the media’, they claim Laporta is desperate to make a statement signing to win over the press.

And with 12 months left on his deal, it’s claimed that Laporta is confident of bringing the Frenchman to Old Trafford.

However, with funds tight, Barcelona are looking to get creative in their efforts to sign the World Cup winner.

Indeed, they claim that Barcelona are willing to offer United two of Pogba’s international teammates to get the deal over the line.

Via the Daily Express, it’s suggested Barca have put both Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann for the Red Devils.

The duo both have long-standing transfer associations with United. Indeed, Griezmann was close to moving to Old Trafford in summer 2017, even rating those prospects in a TV interview.

July 19 Transfer Chatter - Arsenal in for Barcelona full-back, Juventus chase Brazilian Premier League winner and Chelsea flirting with Bayern swap deal Arsenal readying bid for Barcelona full-back, Juventus list Manchester City forward as top target and Chelsea want Bayern Munich swap deal, all in today's transfer chatter.

Umtiti, meanwhile, has also been touted as a potential United signing in the past. Dogged by knee problems of late, the defender appears to have lost his way. And it seems unlikely United would have an interest now, given their chase for Raphael Varane.

Two Barcelona players United have also been linked with in recent times are Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati.

However, Laporta has now desire to sell either and the pair are said to be off the list of players Barcelona would sacrifice.

Sheringham wants Pogba sold

With Pogba’s future continuing to generate news, one man who thinks United should sell is Teddy Sheringham.

The 55-year-old spent four seasons at the Theatre of Dreams and left with multiple trophies. He was part of the famous side that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1998-1999.

And in total the former England forward collected three Premier League winner’s medals. He is still an interested observer of all things United.

And the ex-Tottenham frontman pulled no punches in his views on the schemer.

“It’s a funny situation, isn’t it?” he told The United Stand. “He’s got a year to go and could go on a free and go and get himself an absolute fortune. As if they don’t earn enough money now!

“I think if United or Ole got vibes that’s what he was trying to do, I’m sure he’d try to sell him now. They need to get as much as he can for him.

“Whether that’s the right thing or the wrong thing. He’s sometimes played in midfield and sometimes been left out. But if you’re a top player you don’t get left out.”

READ MORE: Camavinga states next club preference as Man Utd repeat transfer trick