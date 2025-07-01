Barcelona offer Nico Williams bizarre clause amid Arsenal hijack threat

Barcelona are ready to go to crazy lengths to beat Arsenal in the race for Athletic Club star Nico Williams, with a rare clause being discussed, as per a report.

Williams was a top target for Barcelona last summer but ended up rejecting their advances to stay at Athletic for another season. However, the winger has signalled a desire to leave Athletic this summer amid interest from Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Barca are in pole position to land Williams, having agreed a six-year contract with him worth £196,000 a week.

Williams is eager to play for the Catalan giants and star alongside Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal.

But Barca’s recent financial problems mean it is far from an easy deal to pull off.

They want to pay Williams’ €58million (£50m / $68m) release clause in instalments. However, TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday that Athletic are demanding it be paid in one go, putting the move in doubt.

Plus, talks with the player’s agent have supposedly ‘stalled’ as Barca are concerned about his new demands.

Williams is a dream winger signing for Arsenal and there is now the possibility Mikel Arteta’s side could swoop in and try to hijack Barca’s negotiations.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, the Blaugrana are willing to include a ‘special clause’ in Williams’ contract as they look to keep Arsenal at bay.

The 22-year-old has informed Barca he is worried about not being registered by LaLiga in time, after what happened to Dani Olmo last season.

To end such concerns, it is claimed that Barca are ready to include a clause that will allow Williams to negotiate with other clubs if they struggle to register him for the 2025-26 campaign.

In this instance, Williams would be available for €58m, the same price Barca are expected to pay for him. This would protect all parties involved.

READ NEXT ➡ Juventus ready €30m bid for Barcelona star who’s a ‘personal target’ for Igor Tudor

Nico Williams to Barcelona close but still not finalised

Once Barca sporting director Deco gets a full agreement with Williams’ camp in place, following the recent hiccups, he will turn his attention to that €58m release clause.

Sport suggest that Deco is warming to the idea of paying the fee outright, to prevent Williams from going elsewhere.

This would put Barca’s finances under further strain, though the situation could be eased through one or two player sales.

Barca are lucky as Williams is prioritising a move to Catalonia over a Premier League switch this summer. Indeed, he would demand far more than £200k a week if a transfer to the Premier League became his main option.

But if Barca cannot get the deal over the line, then Arsenal will be ready to begin talks of their own. Bayern Munich are also big admirers of the Euro 2024 champion and could initiate a move.

Barca star could join Man Utd; Arsenal plot Chelsea deal

📌 Man Utd get incredible chance to sign ‘betrayed’ Barcelona star for FREE

📌 £100m double Chelsea exit accelerates as Arsenal ‘submit offer’

📌 Ornstein confirms Arsenal plans for THREE spectacular attacking signings

Barca quiz: Most expensive signings per year (2014-24)