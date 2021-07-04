La Liga giants offer to put signing on Paratici’s Tottenham plate in big move

Barcelona are looking to release Miralem Pjanic from his contract, potentially allowing Tottenham an opportunity to sign the midfielder, according to a report.

Expectation grew last summer when Pjanic made the transfer from Juventus to the Spanish giants. He did so in a swap deal with Arthur Melo and while neither player had season last term, Pjanic has attracted more headlines. Indeed, the Bosnian made only six La Liga starts as Barca finished third in La Liga.

As such, he has had links with another move ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea reportedly have transfer interest in the 31-year-old. Meanwhile, more recent reports claimed that Manchester United have made a bid for him.

However, Tottenham have had the strongest links because of Fabio Paratici’s connection with Pjanic. The ex-Juve chief had ties to the player while in Turin.

Now in a managing director of football role at Spurs, his club have reportedly enquired about bringing Pjanic to the Premier League on loan.

According to Goal, though, Spurs – or the other clubs showing interest – may not need to pay a transfer fee.

Barcelona are looking to release Pjanic and defender Samuel Umtiti from their contracts this summer.

Should that happen, Pjanic’s wage will prove the only key stumbling block for Tottenham and Paratici.

The move from Barca would form part of an overhaul at the club from manager Ronald Koeman and his superiors.

Barca remain in a sticky financial situation and are still feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, getting rid of Pjanic and Umtiti would free up space on their wage bill and budget.

Pjanic transfer may be difficult

However, going through with the plan for the pair will not prove easy. Pjanic and Umtiti have two and three years, respectively, left on their contracts.

They would subsequently demand a pay-off and Barca plan to sit down with the players in the coming days. In discussions, they hope to negotiate suitable compensation packages.

Should they refuse, though, Barca must pay them their remaining salaries.

Spurs face a pivotal summer transfer window if they are to progress from last season’s seventh-placed Premier League finish.

New manager Nuno Espirito Santo also reportedly has his eyes on Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha.

According to one pundit, though, the battle for transfer power at Tottenham between Nuno and Paratici could end badly.