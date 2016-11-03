Barcelona open Suarez talks after responding to Man Utd rumours

Barcelona are ready to open new contract talks with Luis Suarez after the club offered their thoughts on reports linking the striker with a £135million move to Manchester United.

A report last week suggested United were willing to break the world transfer record on the former Liverpool striker in a bid to cure their struggle for goals.

With reports recently suggesting the club are set to offer the player a new €16million a year contract, Barca president Jose Luis Bartomeu has now revealed the club are already in discussions with Suarez’s representatives over extending his contract.

Speaking about speculation linking the 29-year-old with a move to Manchester, Bartomeu told Sky Sports: “We read, we listen, we see this news, but of course, our interest in this particular case is that Luis Suarez is happy at Barcelona.

“For me, he is probably the best striker in Europe and we want him to be with us.

“Right now, we are trying to extend his contract with Barcelona and he is one of our big future efforts because he is still young, he has a vision, a lot of ambition.

“He is happy at Barcelona and together with Lionel Messi and Neymar, they are really very dangerous.”

Barcelona have recently signed Neymar and Javier Mascherano to new contracts, while talks with Messi are planned for the coming months.

Suarez, whose transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona in 2014 was broken down in this leaked document earlier this year, is currently contracted to the Nou Camp club until 2019.