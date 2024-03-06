Plenty of United States stars could be on the move this summer.

The United States is teeming with talented players and several USMNT stars are gearing up for a move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Football has grown immensely in the United States over the last few decades and as a result, plenty of American stars are now making a name for themselves in Europe.

In total, there are 23 Americans who are playing in Europe’s top five leagues. On top of that, there are countless other examples of United States stars playing in the Eredivisie, Championship and beyond.

We’ve taken a closer look at some of the most in-demand United States stars who look set to be on the move in the summer.

Josh Sargent

The United States forward is in the form of his life right now and Premier League clubs are starting to take notice. Despite missing four months of the season with an ankle injury, he’s managed to look more prolific than ever since his return to action.

Currently averaging a goal or assist every 81.4 minutes in the Championship for Norwich, it’s no surprise that he’s drumming up interest.

While the 24-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line, he’s played his best football this season as a number nine. With an xG overperformance of 3.6 goals, he’s been one of the most clinical players in the Championship this year.

According to Alan Nixon, Brentford are now keeping tabs on the prolific star. The Bees are likely to be in the market for a striker or two in the summer, given the impending departure of Ivan Toney.

Sargent has briefly played in the Premier League previously, but he has come on leaps and bounds since the 2021/22 season.

Norwich were wise to tie Sargent down to a fresh deal in October as he is now under contract until the summer of 2028. This gives the Canaries a decent amount of bargaining power when the inevitable bids do come in.

Sergino Dest

Having endured a few tough years of late, Dest has got his career back on track with PSV this season. The 23-year-old didn’t see eye-to-eye with Xavi at Barcelona and he’s subsequently spent the last two years out on loan.

He struggled to make much of an impression during his loan spell with AC Milan last season, but this year has been a different story for the full-back.

Having predominantly been utilised at left-back, Dest has looked back to his very best in the Eredivisie this year. In 30 appearances for the Dutch club, he’s managed to produce an impressive seven goal contributions.

PSV have a €10m option to purchase the 23-year-old at the end of the season, although Barcelona do have the option to have the final say on the player. With Xavi leaving at the end of the season, a return to Spain isn’t completely out of question.

“At the end of the season we will look further. Maybe I’ll stay, maybe I’ll go,” Dest told Voetbal International when discussing his future.

Timothy Weah

Despite signing a five-year contract with Juventus in the summer, Weah’s long-term future at the club is already in doubt. Having struggled to nail down a consistent starting spot in Massimiliano Allegri’s side, speculation around his future has started to bubble.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the 24-year-old has ‘admirers’ abroad and his stay at Juventus is ‘not a given’ in the summer.

Juventus paid a base fee of €10.3m (£8.8m) to sign Weah in the summer, but they could be tempted to cash in, providing that a suitable offer is made.

The midfielder has featured in 22 league matches so far, although 14 of those games came as a substitute. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Weah won’t want to spend the next few years of his career on the bench.

Chris Richards

Since the start of December, Richards has been a regular in the Crystal Palace XI. He’s racked up over 1,300 minutes of Premier League football this season and has started to attract interest from elsewhere.

According to Dutch outlet 1908.NL, both PSV and Feyenoord were interested in the 23-year-old in January. While their interest didn’t amount to anything in the winter, they could resurface once again in the summer.

Gio Reyna

His long-term future at Borussia Dortmund is very much up in the air right now. After a lack of action in the first half of the campaign, Reyna joined Nottingham Forest on loan in January until the end of the season

It’s still early days at the City Ground, but his opportunities in England have been just as limited. Since his arrival in January, the attacking midfielder has made four substitute appearances which amount to just 38 minutes of action.

These next few years will be crucial for Reyna’s development and he won’t want to waste them by sitting on the bench. His next move is currently up in the air.

Antonee Robinson

The United States full-back has been a consistent performer for Fulham for quite some time and his performances this season have attracted the interest of Liverpool.

As per reports, the Reds are considering swooping in for the 26-year-old this summer. With Andrew Robertson not getting any younger, Robinson could be a savvy purchase for Liverpool.

Along with the Reds, Robinson has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan.

He’s managed to produce five assists and has started in all but one of Fulham’s league matches this season. Given he’s under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028, Fulham are in a strong position to dictate his market value.

