Barcelona could reportedly bring a Real Madrid man ‘into the picture’ if a move for their No 1 transfer target this summer does not go smoothly.

Real have one of the best squads in the world, but are likely not going to end the season in the way they wanted. In Europe, they bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, beaten by Bayern Munich, and Barcelona look likely to scoop the La Liga title, with a nine-point gap currently.

The soon-to-be La Liga champions could add insult to injury by stealing a star from the Real squad.

Indeed, Caught Offside reports that if their deal for Alessandro Bastoni doesn’t materialise, Barca could bring Eduardo Camavinga ‘into the picture.’

It’s reported that Real are to demand €60million (£52m) for the midfielder’s services.

Offers in that region are expected, per the report, but from Premier League clubs, with it not known how much Barca would look to part with.

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Arsenal and Man Utd in picture for Camavinga

Interest from Arsenal and Manchester United in Camavinga is said to be the ‘most concrete’ at this stage.

Chelsea and Tottenham are then said to have more limited attention on the midfielder, and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.

There is no more information given on Barcelona’s pursuit, but it does seem slightly odd that they would go after Camavinga if they don’t get Bastoni, given the former is a midfielder and the latter a centre-back.

It might not matter in any case, as a move to England is reported to be the strongest possibility for the Frenchman.

There, it’s believed Camavinga would demand a salary between £200-250,000 per week. Moves to Barcelona or PSG are described as ‘less likely’ than a switch to England.

Real don’t want to sell Camavinga

In any case, Real currently don’t actually want to sell the midfielder. That’s the information given by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

He said: “As of today, my understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga.

“Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs. Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information.

“So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player.

“If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project.'”