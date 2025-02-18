These Barcelona players are all out of contract in 2026

Barcelona have been working hard to tie down some of their top talent recently, but they have a lot more to do as decision time approaches for several of their players.

There are nine players in Hansi Flick’s current squad, as well as one out on loan, who are due to enter the final year of their contracts in the summer – as well as the head coach himself.

After having to pay careful attention to their wage bill in recent years, Barcelona will have to pick which players to renew and which to sell.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a closer look at the players who are due to be out of contract at the end of next season and what the future may hold.

Marc Bernal

This should have been a breakout season for Marc Bernal, a La Masia graduate who made his debut in August but suffered an ACL injury just 10 days later.

Barcelona have big faith in the 17-year-old midfielder for the future, though, after inserting a €500m release clause into his contract.

They also have an option to renew his contract for three more years once they are able to (when he turns 18 in May).

Verdict: KEEP

Andreas Christensen

Christensen was a savvy free signing for Barcelona after he left Chelsea in 2022. The defender earned more than 70 appearances across his first two seasons in Catalonia.

However, this season he has been largely inactive due to an Achilles injury. Once he recovers, he will need to showcase his best form again to rescue his Barca career.

Turning 29 in April, Christensen currently earns €9m per season in wages from Barcelona. While that doesn’t put him in their top 10 earners, it is a sizeable salary that they could clear off the books.

For a few months, the feeling has been that Barcelona won’t offer Christensen a new contract. The Denmark international could have plenty of suitors, though, so might be someone to cash in on.

Verdict: SELL

Frenkie de Jong

De Jong’s eye-watering salary of €19m a year has made him a candidate for Barcelona to sell for a number of years, despite his high technical quality on the pitch.

The Dutch midfielder arrived from Ajax in 2019, but was heavily linked with Manchester United in 2022. Failing to be convinced, De Jong remains on Barcelona’s books to this day.

He will turn 28 in May and has more than 200 appearances for Barcelona to his name, having recently undergone a resurgence under Flick.

Naturally, there will be doubts about his future again, with Barcelona wanting to wait until the end of the season to address his future. But reports have claimed De Jong would be willing to stay at Barcelona.

He would likely have to accept a pay cut for a new contract to be realistic, so this saga could rumble on for a while, but De Jong still has some of his prime years ahead of him if he can keep up his fitness.

Verdict: KEEP

Hector Fort

Barcelona-born Fort made his senior debut last season and has had some more chances this term as a full-back, mainly on his preferred right-hand side.

The 18-year-old was expected to have his deal renewed until 2029 after his most recent birthday, so it seems he will be sticking around for the long term and aiming to fulfil his potential.

Verdict: KEEP

Eric Garcia

Barcelona reintegrated Garcia for this season after he spent the last campaign on loan at Girona, proving to be an important part of the side that broke into the Champions League places.

He hasn’t been a regular starter since his return to Barcelona – being affected by some injury issues like Christensen, but not as seriously – and so his future could come into question again this summer.

Garcia is still only 24, so does have time to prove himself, but the former Manchester City defender might have to realise his potential away from Barcelona.

There have been whispers of Girona wanting him back, so if Barcelona do sell their academy graduate, they could cross paths with him again in LaLiga.

Verdict: SELL

Robert Lewandowski

An absolute force of nature, Lewandowski is on course for his best goalscoring season at Barcelona. At the time of writing, he has 31 goals from 33 games in 2024-25.

The 36-year-old striker has already played in enough games this season for his contract to extend into next season too, while there have been talks with the club over the terms of his stay.

Due to his age, Barcelona will have to think about finding a long-term successor for the former Bayern Munich hitman, which might be a dilemma due to how in-form he still is.

But Lewandowski is settled in Barcelona and wants to stay at the club for as long as possible. And it’s hard to argue with his numbers.

Like De Jong, Lewandowski may have to reduce his salary at some point for it to be viable for Barcelona to keep him, but if you have a striker scoring 90 goals over three seasons for you, why would you let them go?

Verdict: KEEP

Inaki Pena

It’s been a season of mixed emotions for Inaki Pena and it may turn out to be his last at Barcelona.

Due to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s injury, Pena began the season as Barcelona’s first choice goalkeeper – an opportunity he had been patiently awaiting.

But emergency signing Wojciech Szczesny has since displaced him and Pena has fallen out of favour with Flick.

Pena isn’t believed to be too happy about his status, even though Szczesny is only on a short-term contract, and as he nears his 26th birthday in March, it could be time for him to go and experience more regular action elsewhere.

Verdict: SELL

Pablo Torre

After spending last season on loan at Girona, Pablo Torre made a decent start to 2024-25 with three LaLiga goals by the end of October.

However, the attacking midfielder has found starts hard to come by and is seemingly crowded out by better players in his position.

Never say never, but no new deal is in sight for Torre, who turns 22 in April.

Verdict: SELL

Lamine Yamal

This one should be the easiest decision of the lot. Barcelona are wanting to build their future around Lamine Yamal, who doesn’t turn 18 until the summer but already has more than 80 appearances for the club to his name and was a prominent figure for Spain in their Euro 2024-winning squad.

Yamal already has a €1bn release clause in his existing contract, in a sign of how much Barcelona don’t want to lose him.

FIFA regulations stipulate that under-18 players can only sign contracts up to a maximum of three years, so if Barcelona want to tie Yamal down for longer than that, they would have to wait until after his birthday in mid-July.

But one way or another, Barcelona will be making it a priority to keep a prominent space in their squad for one of the best talents to emerge from La Masia in recent years.

Verdict: KEEP

Oriol Romeu

Romeu’s form at Girona in the 2022-23 season earned him a return to Barcelona, 12 years after his departure.

However, things didn’t pan out for the midfielder back in Blaugrana colours and he was sent back to Girona on loan for the current campaign.

The prospects of the 33-year-old returning to Barcelona again in the summer look slim.

Verdict: SELL