Barcelona plot Alisson raid as Liverpool turn to Germany stopper

Liverpool will reportedly switch their attentions to Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, should the Catalan giants pinch their No.1 target Alisson.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Roma star this summer, but reports on Wednesday claimed that the Serie A side would only accept a €60m bid from Real Madrid for the player as they do not want to sell to Liverpool.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma directors decided they do not want to do business with Liverpool again due to regret over selling Mo Salah to them last summer.

With the Reds seemingly out of the running for Alisson, that would appear to make it a straight fight between Real and Barca for the 25-year-old, who has emerged as one of the top stoppers in European football.

Barca’s sudden interest in the former Inter Milan star has sparked rumours that ter Stegen could be up for grabs this summer and that will be music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Klopp remains interested in bringing a top keeper to Anfield, despite Loris Karius’ improved performances in the second half of the campaign, and the potential availability of the Germany star is bound to spark his interest.

The Reds chief knows the former Borussia Monchengladbach player well from his time in the Bundesliga and is being tipped to make a bid should Barca try and beat Real to Alisson at the end of the season.

