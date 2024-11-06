Karim Adeyemi could head to Barcelona in place of Ferran Torres

Barcelona are reportedly attempting to land Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi by offering them Ferran Torres, given their failures to sell the winger.

Barcelona have an attack featuring some big names. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are some of the most influential players in the world currently.

However, alongside them, Torres is currently struggling to have an impact.

According to El Nacional, there have not been many offers for the struggling forward, who the club would not accept a fee of less than €25million (£21m/$27m) for.

As a result, they will look to package him in a deal for Adeyemi.

Indeed, the report suggests Torres could go some of the way to paying the transfer fee, thought to be €50million (£42m/$54m), for the Dortmund man.

Liverpool to rival Barca for Adeyemi

But Barcelona are not alone in their admiration for Adeyemi.

It was recently reported that Liverpool are willing to battle a number of interested sides for the forward.

As such, Barcelona’s hat being thrown into the ring is not likely to faze the Reds.

And if Mohamed Salah leaves, as could well occur in the summer, which is one of the reasons for Liverpool’s interest in Adeyemi, they would see a huge contract leave the books, meaning they could put that money elsewhere with more ease than cash-strapped Barcelona.

Barcelona round-up: Salah could join Barca

But Salah’s exit from Liverpool could actually be a positive for Barca if one avenue is taken. Indeed, they’re said to be keen on him, and the Egyptian superstar has told them he’d like to earn ‘close to €15m (£12.5m, €16.1m) gross per season’.

Barca are also said to have joined rivals Real Madrid in the race for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, with it being suggested he could look for the exit if he keeps being benched.

But the Spanish giants could lose some of their players, too. Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is said to be keen on the signing of Andreas Christensen.

Meanwhile, Marc Casado’s impressive form has piqued the interest of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, with the former pair closely monitoring him.

