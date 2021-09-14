Barcelona plot transfer havoc for star Tottenham have only just signed

Barcelona remain intent on making sure a major name Tottenham signed just this summer does not remain in North London for long, per a report.

Spurs oversaw the arrival of five new faces in the summer transfer window. Bryan Gil, Pape Sarr and Emerson Royal all signed on permanent deals. Pierluigi Gollini and Cristian Romero, meanwhile, arrived on loan. Though Tottenham will likely make both moves permanent before their temporary stays conclude. Romero’s option stands at an initial €50m, per the Athletic.

Romero, 23, was signed to much fanfare after scooping the award for the best defender in Serie A last season.

His travails with the Argentine national team has ensured his start to life with Spurs has been a slow one, though hopes are high he will develop into the long-term successor to the recently departed Toby Alderweireld.

However, according to Goal (citing Spanish outlet Fichajes), Barcelona have other ideas.

They claim the La Liga powerhouse ‘will not be ending their interest’ in Romero despite his move to Tottenham.

Barcelona have reportedly deemed Romero to be a ‘long-term’ option at the heart of their defence.

Barcelona’s financial meltdown forced them into several sales they otherwise would not have made in order to balance the books.

Their spending power remains diminished, as evidenced by their abundance of free agent signings.

However, should their fiscal situation improve over the coming years, it appears Romero will be high on their list of targets.

Cagliari preference gives Tottenham transfer jolt

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been presented with a golden chance to finally land a transfer target in January after reportedly being told that his club are in desperate need to cash in.

One man Tottenham looked at over the summer was Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. Spurs held a series of talks over a prospective deal with the Serie A side as the clock ticked towards the deadline.

However, with Cagliari reportedly setting their demands too high, no agreement was reached between the clubs. Indeed, Cagliari were reportedly seeking a fee worth €26m for the Uruguay schemer.

That ultimately proved too steep for Spurs to match. But there remains hope that a compromise can be reached ahead of the January window.

Indeed, as per Tuttomercato, the Serie A side are now willing to sell to Spurs for the ‘best price possible’. Furthermore, they report that Cagliari chief Stefano Capozucca is ready to sell in the winter window for as much as they can.

The article claims Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina are also monitoring developments. However, Cagliari’s preference is to deal with Spurs and not to directly strengthen a Serie A rival.

