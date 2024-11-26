Barcelona are reportedly giving consideration to making use of a prior deal with Sporting to reduce the cost of the potential signing of prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in European football, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool joining Barca in the race for his signature.

Gyokeres has had an incredible first few months of the 2024/25 season, scoring goals for fun, and it’s emerged that Barcelona are eyeing the 26-year-old former Coventry man as a long-term replacement for the aging Robert Lewandowski in Hansi Flick’s squad.

That’s according to Spanish publication Diario Sport, who state that sporting director Deco has identified Gyokeres as the first-choice replacement – although brokering a deal with Sporting will be tough.

However, the report adds that Barcelona could get creative in their efforts to lure the reigning Portuguese champions into a deal for the Sporting frontman.

Diario Sport states that Deco wants to ‘use Francisco Trincao to position himself favourably for the future of Gyokeres’.

Barcelona maintain both a buyback option and a hefty 50% sell-on clause on Trincao, following his sale to Sporting in the summer of 2023.

And with Trincao attracting outside interest of his own after an excellent start to the campaign, the Blaugrana could, in turn, offer to surrender one or both of these clauses, in order to become the firm frontrunners in the race to sign Gyokeres.

How much will Gyokeres cost?

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims that Gyokeres can leave Sporting in 2025 for a fee in the €60m-€70m range. His overarching release clause is set at €100m, though an ‘agreement’ allows for a cheaper transfer in the €60m-€70m range in 2025.

In any case, what is clear is Gyokeres looks on course to leave Sporting next summer.

Indeed, speaking in November, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “The feeling at Sporting is that Viktor Gyokeres can complete the season at the club and then decide his future destination in summer 2025.

“For sure, we expect Viktor Gyokeres to leave Sporting in 2025, should be in the summer, so this is the idea.”

In terms of who could rival Barca for the frontman, Man Utd could arguably be the team most likely to keep a firm eye on going forward due to the Ruben Amorim factor.

Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford saw him immediately linked with a number of his former players at Sporting, while there’s a strong argument that United need another central striker due to the struggles of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

